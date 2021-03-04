Wynton Marsalis and Orchestra Septet set free Lied Center virtual concert

On April 3, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet with Wynton Marsalis will present a new composition, “The Democracy Suite,” in a free virtual concert presented via the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Written during the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Democracy Suite” is Marsalis’ response to the social, political and economic upheavals of the last year and will be part of a program that celebrates jazz’s embodiment of freedom and democracy. It will be delivered by the group that features seven of jazz’s finest soloists.

Live questions and answers with Marsalis will follow the 7:30 p.m. concert.

The concert is free, but registration is required through liedcenter.org.

The Lied Center also Wednesday announced two changes to previously scheduled concerts.

The Naughton Duo, twin sister pianists Christina and Michelle Naughton, will now present its March 30 concert virtually. The concert will be free with registration required.

The Diane Schuur concert that had been set for April 7 has been canceled due to changes in her touring schedule.

