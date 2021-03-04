 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wynton Marsalis and Orchestra Septet set free Lied Center virtual concert
View Comments

Wynton Marsalis and Orchestra Septet set free Lied Center virtual concert

{{featured_button_text}}
Wynton

Wynton Marsalis will present a new composition April 3 in a free virtual concert presented via the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

 Courtesy photo

On April 3, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet with Wynton Marsalis will present a new composition, “The Democracy Suite,” in a free virtual concert presented via the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Written during the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Democracy Suite” is Marsalis’ response to the social, political and economic upheavals of the last year and will be part of a program that celebrates jazz’s embodiment of freedom and democracy. It will be delivered by the group that features seven of jazz’s finest soloists.

Live questions and answers with Marsalis will follow the 7:30 p.m. concert.

The concert is free, but registration is required through liedcenter.org.

Lincoln Calling TV goes live with free weekly livestreams

The Lied Center also Wednesday announced two changes to previously scheduled concerts.

The Naughton Duo, twin sister pianists Christina and Michelle Naughton, will now present its March 30 concert virtually. The concert will be free with registration required.

The Diane Schuur concert that had been set for April 7 has been canceled due to changes in her touring schedule.

Bourbon Theatre to host Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow as shows begin to return
Weekend performances of 'The Nutcracker' a late Christmas gift for young Lincoln-area dancers
Review: Uzbek pianist Bezhod Abduraimov delivers bravura performance Sunday at Lied

IMAGES OF LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Banksy shares video of him creating his latest artwork

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News