Wynton Marsalis and Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra to play holiday classic, big band style at Lied

Christmas is the perfect time for big bands. So says Wynton Marsalis, who will bring the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra to the Lied Center for Performing Arts Friday for a concert filled with holiday classics.

“It’s the one time in the year, now, that families are not segregated into markets to sell them products,” Marsalis told St. Louis public radio. “Though Christmas is the most commercial time of year, it’s also the time of year where regardless of who you are, you are put into the position of having to hear music that is not targeted to your generation. So it’s perfect for a big band.

"And these are all familiar songs, and there’s a tradition. And a big band is a traditional ensemble in the United States of America. Like the orchestra is, or like the concert band is.”

The 15-piece Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra will be joined by two guest vocalists doing big-band versions of, to pick a few songs, ”Silent Night,” “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” “We Three Kings of Orient Are” and “All I Want for Christmas are My Two Front Teeth.”

Those numbers will take the acclaimed trumpeter back to his childhood in New Orleans, growing up with his father, pianist Ellis, and brothers saxophonist Branford, trombonist Delfeayo and the little brother, drummer Jason.