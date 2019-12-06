Wynton Marsalis and gang bring spirit of Christmas to Lied Center

Next to the arrival of Santa’s sleigh, a holiday concert performance by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra may be the most anticipated event of the Christmas season.

Nothing inspires the Yuletide’s joyous mood like the “Big Band Holidays” program, and the 15-piece ensemble did not disappoint as it played to a near-sellout audience of 2,000 on Friday night at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Bandleader and trumpeter Wynton Marsalis had previously brought the band to the Lied Center for Performing Arts for the hall’s 20th anniversary and again for its 25th anniversary, but this was its first holiday appearance.

Guest vocalists have played an important role in the annual “Big Band Holidays” touring roadshow. Among the standouts that have taken the stage with the orchestra in recent years are Catherine Russell, Gregory Porter, Rene Marie and Cecile McLorin Salvant. This tour put Denzal Sinclaire, of Canada, and 18-year-old Alexis Morrast in the vocal spotlight.

The orchestra roared out of the gate with the uptempo opener, “Jingle Bells,” featuring Marsalis himself taking several solo choruses on trumpet before turning it over to trombonist Elliot Mason and tenor saxophonist Camille Thurman.