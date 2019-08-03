The Lincoln Boys Choir board of directors has named Eric Wyler the choir's associate director. Wyler will conduct the high school ensemble, Cantare and assist with the organization's artistic mission and goals.
Lincoln Boys Choir consists of three choirs of approximately 100 boys, ages 8-18, who are selected by audition.
Wyler has directed high school choirs for six years, most recently as head choir director at Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He has also been the music director at St. John Lutheran Church for the past six years, where he conducts the Chancel and Bell Choirs.
“Eric comes to us with a great background in varied styles of choral singing, which will continue to broaden the repertoire of Cantare,” artistic director Kevin Scheele said. “His energy and enthusiasm are very evident, and our singers will benefit from his focus and professionalism. I’m excited to have him as a part of our team.”
The choirs have performed with the University of Nebraska Varsity Chorus, Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir, Omaha Symphonic Chorus, Omaha Symphony, Saint Paul Chancel Choir and Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra. Lincoln Boys Choir touring has included both domestic and international travel.