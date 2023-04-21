Friday isn’t 4/20.

But it’s close enough for Wiz Khalifa to follow in the footsteps of his fellow marijuana-loving rapper Snoop Dogg and play Pinnacle Bank Arena on the unofficial pot holiday.

Khalifa, who has his own cannabis line, Khalifa Kush, will be headlining the inaugural 4/20 Fest in Kansas City’s new Smokey River Entertainment District Thursday, celebrating Missouri’s legalization of weed.

Then he’ll roll into Lincoln with a show that will likely draw on a host of new material the Grammy-nominated rapper has released in the last year – including February’s 23-song “Star Power,” which features appearances from Rocky Fontaine, Johnny Juliano and others; and his two 2022 joint projects, “Stoner’s Night” with Juicy J and “Full Court Press” with Big K.R.I.T and Girl Talk.

“Stoner’s Night” is, arguably, one of the most appropriately titled records ever, as Kalifa once claimed to be spending $10,000 a month on marijuana – that would be a whole lotta weed.

That hard-to-believe boast came after the Pittsburgh rapper, who’s was born Cameron Jibril Thomaz in Minot, North Dakota, broke into the mainstream with 2006’s “Black & Yellow,” a tribute to his home city and the Steelers that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and garnered the first of his 11 Grammy nominations.

That nomination list includes another chart-topper, “See You Again" (featuring Charlie Puth), that was nominated for Song of the Year, one of the Grammys four most prestigious awards, in 2016. His album "Blacc Hollywood" was nominated for Best Rap Album in 2015.

While they’re showcasing the music of Khalfa, who competed in the 2021 season of “The Masked Singer” as Chameleon, he says it should be celebration of hip-hop.

“How much I was influenced and still am influenced by hip-hop and to be able to grow up and learn it as a language and share it with so many other people, that’s what it should be celebrated for, how good it is and how it makes people feel,” he told Hip-Hop Made.

“We learn everything from hip-hop. We learned how to dress, learn how to talk, learn how to work and that s**t sticks with you throughout your whole life. You might get a job or something like that, but you still have that Wu-Tang tat.”

As far as pot goes, Khalifa, who’s a fitness fanatic who trains MMA style five days week, says he got “super super stoned” to play George Clinton in the movie “Spinning Gold,” on his own cannabis line.

“I smoke Khalifa Kush, which is my brand and its Indica dominant,” he told GQ magazine. “Some people call it a hybrid but it’s not. It’s really good weed. Anyone who smokes it enjoys it. It’s not couch weed and it won’t lock you down and make you not able to move. It’s really strong and gassy. It’s like an original OG-type of weed, whereas a lot of weed these days are a little bit more fruity and they’re not on the gassy side. That’s how I like my weed, I like it to be straight gas.”

You won’t be buying it legally in Nebraska. But that likely won’t stop Khalifa and many concert-goers from lighting up Friday, just as they did at the Snoop Dogg concert a year ago.

Joey Bada$$, Berner, Smoke Dza and Chevy Woods will provide support for Kalifa Friday and, don’t be surprised if they join him on stage throughout the show, which is slated to start at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the concert start at $45 and are available at ticketmaster.com, on the Ticketmaster app and can be purchased at the arena ticket office beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.