Here’s a nice round number for you: 50,000.
That’s an estimate, likely an underestimate, of the combined attendance at concerts -- at Pinnacle Bank Arena and in the clubs -- and the 12-day run of “The Phantom of the Opera” at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
Doing quick math, that’s somewhere in the neighborhood of 20% of Lincoln’s population -- that is if all the attendees came from the Capital City.
But they didn’t.
The Lied Center has specific numbers -- over 5,800 tickets were purchased by those with zip codes outside of Lincoln -- and Guns N’ Roses had to have drawn well over 1,000 from outside the city. Certainly a few hundred more made their way from out of town to catch Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris.
The point here: Lincoln, since the arena opened in 2013, has become a regional arts and entertainment destination that it simply has not been in the past.
That, of course, translates to money coming into the local economy, not from ticket sales -- that revenue largely goes to the performers and touring companies -- but everything from parking fees in Haymarket garages to bars and restaurants and hotels and, I’m sure, some gasoline sales as well.
I’m more than a little dubious of the calculations based on dollars turning over in the economy. But bringing let’s say 10,000 people to town for a concert or musical has to be a plus that helps to, if needed, justify the building of the arena.
And the other 40,000 is confirmation of Lincoln as an entertainment market, which will help bring in more top name concerts and big Broadway touring companies.
A plug for Amazon Music HD
The transition of the music business from sales of physical product and downloads to streaming is nearly complete.
You can still buy CDs, downloads and there’s a specialty market out there for vinyl albums. But the vast majority of music is now consumed via streaming.
Having nearly every new release immediately available on the day it comes out, and the majority of the world’s recorded content at your fingertips, is a very good thing in my book.
But, I’m something of a music quality snob, and, in the realm of quality, streaming by and large fails dully short.
Without going deep into the technical weeds, most streaming services utilize MP3s, the digital format that strips away anything that can’t be heard from audio files, making them smaller and more manageable.
What gets stripped away may not be explicitly audible, but its removal definitely degrades the sound coming to the listener who, by the way, isn’t likely getting even that at top quality through standard earbuds.
Amazon Music HD, like Tidal, solves the MP3 problem by supplying CD-quality sound -- or better. I’ve had Amazon Music HD for about a month and have done comparisons with songs and albums from it, Spotify and Apple Music.
Suffice it to say that the Amazon tracks sound much better -- even on ultra-compressed pop -- and its Ultra HD offerings are the highest quality music you can get, streaming or not.
Amazon Music HD is $14.99 a month, $12.99 for Amazon Prime members. That puts it in the price range of Spotify’s paid plan and Apple Music, and it’s cheaper than Tidal, which has offered CD-quality sound since it began.
So, fellow music quality snubs, check it out and you’ll really embrace streaming.