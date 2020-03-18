Willie Nelson and friends to present free livestreaming concert Thursday

Luck Reunion, the annual “anti-festival” held in Willie Nelson’s backyard in Texas, was canceled this year, along with the rest of the events associated with the South By Southwest festival.

Thursday, however, Luck Reunion will do its best to make up the canceled show with “‘Til Further Notice,” a livestream featuring “call-in sets” shot by the artists themselves. The free broadcast will start at 6 p.m. and can be accessed at luckreunion.com/tilfurthernotice, twitch.tv/luckreunion or on the Luck Reunion Facebook page.

Confirmed acts include Willie Nelson; his sons Micah and Lukas, who had been slated to play a Bourbon Theatre show next week; Jewel; Nathaniel Rateliff; Paul Cauthen; Margo Price & Jeremy Ivey; Randy Houser; and David Ramirez, with more to be announced.

The majority of those artists will be performing from their living rooms, bedrooms or home studios.

A digital “tip jar” will be available throughout the broadcast for contributions. Tip donations will be divided equally among the performers. Artists will also be able to donate their share to charity or another artist.