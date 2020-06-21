When are concerts coming back to Lincoln? The experts weigh in

The E Street Band was expected to tour in 2020. But those plans have been put on hold.

“I don’t think we’re going to see anything until we have at least a fast, reliable test,” Van Zandt said. “There’s going to be three stages. This is the first stage, the quarantine. Then you’ll have sporting events, concert events with no audience, with people watching at home, because you can’t take the chance.

“The third stage, that could be up to a year, a year and a half, is when they have a vaccine and we can get back to something like normal. We all hope it’s quicker, but it could be 2022.”

In the last few weeks, NASCAR and the PGA Tour have returned, with a few thousand fans allowed for races in Miami last weekend. The NBA plans to come back July 30, with 22 teams sequestered in a “bubble” in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

Some artists are doing shows at drive-in theaters, a few in-person but most remotely, as in the case with Garth Brooks, who has put together a nationwide network of venues, including the Lancaster Event Center, for the “World’s Largest Drive-in Concert” on Saturday.