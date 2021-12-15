What's on Prince Charles' holiday shopping list? An album by Lincoln's Andrea Von Kampen

“It’s been kind of a whirlwind,” she said. “Things have been going really well.”

Von Kampen will wrap up her year Friday with a renewal of her annual Christmas concert. Shut down by the pandemic last December, “Andrea Von Kampen: Special Christmas Show with Friends and Family” will take place at the Rococo Theatre.

“It’s going to be an entire night of Christmas music,” Von Kampen said. “I love Christmas music."

She debuted an original Christmas song this year, “Old Fashioned Holiday,” which finds Von Kampen singing of lights on the tree, melting snowflakes, skating and songs of love and peace on Earth over bells, acoustic guitar and strings. It has more than a half-million streams on Spotify.

It joins her other Christmas originals, the piano jazzy “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” and the folky “A Midwest Christmas,” and her version of “What Child Is This,” on a Spotify playlist that likely previews the mix of hymns, Christmas classics and her originals that will make up the 90-minute concert she’ll deliver with a full band, her brothers and four or five special guests.