 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's on Prince Charles' holiday shopping list? An album by Lincoln's Andrea Von Kampen
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story
ANDREA VON KAMPEN

What's on Prince Charles' holiday shopping list? An album by Lincoln's Andrea Von Kampen

  • Updated
  • 0

This Christmas we’ve had the pleasure of welcoming HRH The Prince of Wales through our doors, as part of his support of our high streets and our message to try and shop local and independent when you can.

A massive thank you to everyone one who made this day possible.

Merry Christmas to you all,

Love

Team Hafod Hardware. X

Music: "Old Fashioned Holiday" by Andrea Von Kampen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDiO04-8n2Y

Film Production: Jonathan Mills

After browsing Hafod Hardware, a small store in Rhayader, Wales, last week, Prince Charles purchased a record.

“Isn’t it encouraging to see the good old vinyl?” he is reported to have said.

The album that the Prince of Wales picked up is “That Spell,” by Lincoln singer-songwriter Andrea Von Kampen, who recorded a song for the store’s 2019 Christmas advertisement that went viral.

Here it is, our Christmas advert for 2019 #BeAKidThisChristmas

Wishing all our customers a Happy Christmas for 2019.

Alan, Pauline & Tom.

.

A big thank you to the star of the show, Arthur Lewis Jones, age 2.

.

Filmed and edited by Josh Holdaway https://www.twitter.com/joshholdaway

Directed and Produced by Josh Holdaway & Thomas Lewis Jones

Music by Andrea von Kampen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fz3ZYkW-uS4

Song: Forever Young - Alphaville

*Now available on iTunes and Spotify*

.

www.hafodhardware.com

“It’s pretty wild,” Von Kampen said.

Sometime around Thanksgiving, Tom Jones, the store's owner, shared with Von Kampen that the prince intended to visit.

The next day, at the encouragement of her brother and collaborator David, Von Kampen shipped a copy of “That Spell” to Hafod. “It was super expensive to get it over there in time,” she said.

Britain Royals

Britain's Prince Charles attends an advent service at Holy Trinity Brompton church, in London on Dec. 9.

Then, on Friday, Prince Charles zeroed in on her record on the visit that was designed to celebrate and promote Christmas shopping at small businesses.

The prince’s purchase caps a year that has seen Von Kampen get signed to Fantasy Records, the label home to James Taylor, Valerie June and Paul Simon, among others, release “That Spell” to streaming success and critical acclaim from the likes of NPR’s Bob Boilen, and make her Newport Folk Festival debut.

“It’s been kind of a whirlwind,” she said. “Things have been going really well.”

On The Beat: Alice Cooper coming to Ralston next year
'The Beatles: Get Back' -- Best movie ever about a working rock 'n' roll band

Von Kampen will wrap up her year Friday with a renewal of her annual Christmas concert. Shut down by the pandemic last December, “Andrea Von Kampen: Special Christmas Show with Friends and Family” will take place at the Rococo Theatre.

“It’s going to be an entire night of Christmas music,” Von Kampen said. “I love Christmas music."

She debuted an original Christmas song this year, “Old Fashioned Holiday,” which finds Von Kampen singing of lights on the tree, melting snowflakes, skating and songs of love and peace on Earth over bells, acoustic guitar and strings. It has more than a half-million streams on Spotify.

Andrea von Kampen

Andrea von Kampen saw her album "That Spell" purchased by Prince Charles at a Welsh hardware store Dec. 10.

It joins her other Christmas originals, the piano jazzy “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” and the folky “A Midwest Christmas,” and her version of “What Child Is This,” on a Spotify playlist that likely previews the mix of hymns, Christmas classics and her originals that will make up the 90-minute concert she’ll deliver with a full band, her brothers and four or five special guests.

As she was preparing for the show Monday, Von Kampen was reflecting on her year and, especially, Prince Charles’ surprising purchase of “That Spell,” which very well might have already been heard by royal ears.

“It is surreal,” she said with a laugh. “It really is.”

“I wrote this song while thinking about a wintry day that feels magical and timeless. I wanted the music to sound like the song you hear when you open a music box as a kid. The strings add a lush and full presence while the rhodes adds that music box feel.” Listen/Buy "Old Fashioned Holiday" here: https://found.ee/AVKoldfashionedholiday

Get my new album "That Spell" here: https://found.ee/AVKThatSpell

Subscribe to my YouTube channel to get notified with new content: https://found.ee/AndreavonKampenYoutubeSubscribe

Follow Andrea von Kampen:

Official Website: http://andreavonkampen.com/

Instagram: https://found.ee/AndreavonKampenInstagram

Spotify: https://found.ee/AndreavonKampenSpotify

Apple Music: https://found.ee/AndreavonKampenAppleMusic

TikTok: https://found.ee/AndreavonKampenTikTok

Lyrics:

Can you promise me

A good old fashioned holiday

With lights on the tree

And snowflakes that slowly melt away

I’m gonna try and learn to skate

But I swear this time I’ll be safe

La da da la da da….

The night sky falls faster

this time of year

I won’t feel the chill

When you’re so near

Can you promise me

A good old fashioned holiday

We’ll sing songs of love

With peace on earth good will to all

How can we ever contemplate

The wonder of our winterscape

The night sky falls faster

this time of year

I won’t feel the chill

When you’re so near

La da da la da da…

#andreavonkampen #oldfashionedholiday #christmas
Lincoln singer supplies music for Wales hardware store's viral Christmas commercial
What''s Going On - Dec. 10
'Weird Al' coming back to Lincoln for Lied Center show
+2 
Andrea von Kampen press photo

Lincoln singer-songwriter Andrea von Kampen will present a Christmas concert with family and friends at the Rococo Theatre Friday.

 Mark Kluney/Fantasy Records

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

If You Go

What: Andrea Von Kampen Christmas show

Where: Rococo Theatre, 140 N. 13th St.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Tickets: $20. Available at rococotheatre.com and at the door

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Zendaya continues her run of spider-themed looks on the red carpet

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News