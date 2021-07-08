What's Going On

Bassel and the Supernaturals, Zoo Bar, Friday, 9:30 p.m. This nine-piece neo-soul/funk outfit, fronted by Syrian-American Bassel Almadani combines elements of R&B, jazz and cool funk in songs that talk about love and loss, often in conjunction with the devastating Syrian civil war that has impacted millions, including Almadani’s family.
Doctor P and FuntCase, The Royal Grove, Saturday, 9 p.m. Doctor P, aka English producer and DJ Shaun Brockhurst, and FuntCase, English producer and DJ James Hazel are dubstep titans and EDM festival mainstays. They’re teaming up for a club tour between festivals that will bring the bass to the Royal Grove Saturday.
Gemini Syndrome with A Killer’s Confession, Ovtlier and Pushing Veronica, The Royal Grove, Tuesday, 7 p.m. After a multi-year absence from touring, LA alternative metalists Gemini Syndrome are back on the road. The band will make the Royal Grove the fifth stop on its tour in support of a pair of new singles and a forthcoming new album.
Jason D. Williams, Zoo Bar, Friday, 5 p.m. Rock ‘n’ roll wildmat Jason D. WIlliams returns to the Zoo for another of his trademark, piano-pounding over-the-top shows. Williams, who’s been at it for decades, combines the influences of the Killer, Jerry Lee Lewis, to whom he’s often compared, and country boogie piano great Moon Mullican along with bluesman Memphis Slim and, get this, Al Jolson into a thoroughly entertaining package. Get there early. It will be packed.
Tab Benoit with Alistair Greene, Bourbon Theatre, Thursday, 8 p.m. It’s been years since Louisiana blues guitarist Tab Benoit played Lincoln. The Grammy nominee, recently named one of the 30 best in the world by Guitar World magazine, will be at the Bourbon on his first tour since 2019.
