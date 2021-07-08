What's Going On

Bassel and the Supernaturals, Zoo Bar, Friday, 9:30 p.m. This nine-piece neo-soul/funk outfit, fronted by Syrian-American Bassel Almadani combines elements of R&B, jazz and cool funk in songs that talk about love and loss, often in conjunction with the devastating Syrian civil war that has impacted millions, including Almadani’s family.

Doctor P and FuntCase, The Royal Grove, Saturday, 9 p.m. Doctor P, aka English producer and DJ Shaun Brockhurst, and FuntCase, English producer and DJ James Hazel are dubstep titans and EDM festival mainstays. They’re teaming up for a club tour between festivals that will bring the bass to the Royal Grove Saturday.

Gemini Syndrome with A Killer’s Confession, Ovtlier and Pushing Veronica, The Royal Grove, Tuesday, 7 p.m. After a multi-year absence from touring, LA alternative metalists Gemini Syndrome are back on the road. The band will make the Royal Grove the fifth stop on its tour in support of a pair of new singles and a forthcoming new album.