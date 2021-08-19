What's Going On

Lied Center Single Performance Tickets On Sale.
Single-performance tickets for the Lied Center for Performing Arts 2021-22 are now on sale.
That includes tickets for the Lied’s biggest ever Broadway season with 10 events, including “Come From Away,” “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and an appearance by Broadway legend Bernadette Peters, whose show is nearly sold out.
Other highlights of the season include performances from,the St. Louis Symphony, Pat Metheny, the Righteous Brothers, the Berlin Philharmonic Piano, BeauSoleil, and Stars of American Ballet, the nearly sold out Mannheim Steamroller Christmas and Boston Pops, for which only 75 tickets remained available mid week.
Tickets are available at liedcenter.org; by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied ticket office, which is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday at 301 N.12th St.
At the Arena
Jeff Foxworthy with Nate Bargatze, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 7 p.m. Jeff Foxworthy last brought his stand-up comedy to the arena in 2017, joining Lincoln’s Larry the Cable Guy for a night of “blue-collar comedy" two years after the duo had teamed up for a benefit show for the Team Jack Foundation.
A comedian and writer of 26 best-selling books, Foxworthy, who is known for his “You might be a redneck” jokes, has a SiriusXM satellite radio channel with Larry the Cable Guy and has hosted several television shows, including “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader.”
Foxworthy will be joined by Nate Bargatze, whose second special, “The Greatest Average American” is now streaming on Netflix. Bargatze is a clean comedian who has appeared on late-night talk shows.
In The Clubs
Drew Parker, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Friday. Drew Parker landed his first No. 1 as a songwriter last year with Jake Owens’ “Homemade,” quit his job as an X-ray technologist and struck out as an artist, releasing his debut EP “While You’re Gone." He’s now out on tour, playing clubs and fairs, and opening for his buddy Luke Combs, with whom he co-wrote “This One’s for You.”
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters, The Royal Grove, 8 p.m. Sunday. Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters played Lincoln in 2015. Now the Academy Award winner, who plays drums and sings, and his roots rocking band are back, bringing music from “Speck” and “Light Rays,” the albums they’ve released in the last two years.
Ayron Jones, The Royal Grove, 8 p.m. Wednesday. Seattle guitarist, singer and songwriter Ayron Jones blends grunge, rock, hip-hop and soul into a distinctive blend he describes as “like if Michael Jackson played guitar like Jimi Hendrix in Kurt Cobain’s band.” That got him noticed by Sir Mix-a-Lot, led to an independent career before he signed with John Varvatos/Big Machine, which released “Child of the State,” his third album in May.
Aaron Watson, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Thursday. Aaron Watson played Lincoln on the Streets a couple years ago. Thursday, the Red Dirt country star is back inside the Bourbon, which will likely be packed for the first artist ever to send an independently released album to the top of the Billboard country chart.