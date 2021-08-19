What's Going On

Lied Center Single Performance Tickets On Sale.

Single-performance tickets for the Lied Center for Performing Arts 2021-22 are now on sale.

That includes tickets for the Lied’s biggest ever Broadway season with 10 events, including “Come From Away,” “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and an appearance by Broadway legend Bernadette Peters, whose show is nearly sold out.

Other highlights of the season include performances from,the St. Louis Symphony, Pat Metheny, the Righteous Brothers, the Berlin Philharmonic Piano, BeauSoleil, and Stars of American Ballet, the nearly sold out Mannheim Steamroller Christmas and Boston Pops, for which only 75 tickets remained available mid week.

Tickets are available at liedcenter.org; by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied ticket office, which is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday at 301 N.12th St.

At the Arena

Jeff Foxworthy with Nate Bargatze, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 7 p.m. Jeff Foxworthy last brought his stand-up comedy to the arena in 2017, joining Lincoln’s Larry the Cable Guy for a night of “blue-collar comedy" two years after the duo had teamed up for a benefit show for the Team Jack Foundation.