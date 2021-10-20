What's Going On

At the Lied

Movie Music of John Williams with Keith Lockhart and the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Boston Pops, scheduled to perform a concert of the music of composer John Williams at Lied Thursday, canceled its Midwest tour. But Pops conductor Keith Lockhart was able to acquire permission to play the scores and orchestral arrangements of music from films like “Star Wars,” “Jaws,” “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial” and the first three Harry Potter movies. Lockhart will come to Lincoln to conduct the Symphony Orchestra through an evening of the music the Pops would have played had its concert been held.

In The Clubs

Doll Skin with Gymshorts, Bourbon Theatre, 7 p.m. Tuesday. Think the Go-Gos, the Runaways and the Donnas injected with a heavy dose of punk pop and played by four young women all age 23 and younger and you’ve got Doll Skin. The Phoenix group, formed out of a School of Rock in 2013, put out its debut album two years later and has earned raves for its subsequent albums and attitude-fueled live shows, like the one they delivered at the Bourbon in early 2020.