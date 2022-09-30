What's Going On

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NewsVu: Check out the Journal Star's event calendar

LOOK: To view more events or to add your event to our online calendar, point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.

Carnifex, 5:30 p.m. Friday, The Royal Grove. San Diego deathcore band Carnifex released its debut album, "Dead in My Arms” in 2007. To celebrate its 15th anniversary, the band launched a national tour last week and will stop at the Grove on Friday along with their tour mates, Spite, Oceano, Left To Suffer and Crown Magnetar.

In Flames with Orbit Culture, Vended, The World Without Us, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Bourbon Theatre. In Flames, the leaders of the Gothenburg sound — that would be Sweden, not Nebraska — will bring their Swedish Melodic Death Metal to the Bourbon Theater on Friday. Now nearly 30 years into their career, In Flames is road testing “Foregone,” an album that won’t be released until February and leading a four-band pack across the country.

Nik Parr and the Selfless Lovers, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Zoo Bar. Nik Parr and the Selfless Lovers are now officially Zoo Bar favorites. The Austin-based, piano-driven rock ’n’ rollers will play the club for the third time this year. Known for their high-energy live shows, led by Parr on piano and a wicked saxophone, the Selfless Lovers are proudly retro, playing classic roots rock, influenced by the likes of the Rolling Stones, The Faces and Bruce Springsteen.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor's Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

