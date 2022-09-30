What's Going On

Carnifex, 5:30 p.m. Friday, The Royal Grove. San Diego deathcore band Carnifex released its debut album, "Dead in My Arms” in 2007. To celebrate its 15th anniversary, the band launched a national tour last week and will stop at the Grove on Friday along with their tour mates, Spite, Oceano, Left To Suffer and Crown Magnetar.

In Flames with Orbit Culture, Vended, The World Without Us, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Bourbon Theatre. In Flames, the leaders of the Gothenburg sound — that would be Sweden, not Nebraska — will bring their Swedish Melodic Death Metal to the Bourbon Theater on Friday. Now nearly 30 years into their career, In Flames is road testing “Foregone,” an album that won’t be released until February and leading a four-band pack across the country.

Nik Parr and the Selfless Lovers, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Zoo Bar. Nik Parr and the Selfless Lovers are now officially Zoo Bar favorites. The Austin-based, piano-driven rock ’n’ rollers will play the club for the third time this year. Known for their high-energy live shows, led by Parr on piano and a wicked saxophone, the Selfless Lovers are proudly retro, playing classic roots rock, influenced by the likes of the Rolling Stones, The Faces and Bruce Springsteen.