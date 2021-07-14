What's Going On

Josh Hoyer and the Soul Colossal, Zoo Bar, Saturday, 6-9 p.m. The boys are back in town for one more show before hitting the road again next week -- this time for an extensive 42-show tour through Spain. With Hoyer on keyboards and vocals, Benjie Kushner on guitar, Mike Keeling on bass, Blake DeForest on trumpet and drummer Harrison ElDorado, the group has long ago shaken off the post-pandemic rust.
Free movie: "The Sandlot," Saturday, 2 p.m., CHI Health 70th Street. Need a cure for the summer heat? A way to entertain the kids without breaking the family budget? CHI Health is presenting a free-movie Saturday that features a coming-of-age film about a group of boys who grow up with one real love: baseball, unless you count lifeguard Wendy Peffercorn. And when they're not playing baseball, they're scheming to get an autographed ball back from a dog known as The Beast. It's a movie every kid should see -- many times.
Nebraska Performing Arts Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Saturda, 7 p.m., Pla Mor Ballroom, 6600 W. O St. Six bands or performers will be inducted including the late Dr. John Walk, a Nebraska folk music icon. In addition, the band Sour Mash, a seven-piece band that has been delighting audiences across the Midwest and Western United States for more than 50 years. Both Walker and Sour Mash were mainstays on Lincoln's musical scene for decades.
John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell, Sunday, 7 p.m. Conductor Bob Krueger and his Nebraska Brass present a free concert entitled "It's a Small World After All." The show is a tribute to the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World and features the songs made famous in Disney movies. It's promises to be a zippity-doo-dah kind of night.
Seinfeld Trivia, Rumology, Wednesday, 7 p.m. What was George Constanza's dream job? How many times did Elaine and Puddy break up? What's Kramer's middle name? And what's the deal with Jerry? Go to the heart of South Lincoln to ruminate over some craft cocktails while testing your knowledge regarding what is considered one of television's best sit-coms ever.
