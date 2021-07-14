What's Going On

Josh Hoyer and the Soul Colossal, Zoo Bar, Saturday, 6-9 p.m. The boys are back in town for one more show before hitting the road again next week -- this time for an extensive 42-show tour through Spain. With Hoyer on keyboards and vocals, Benjie Kushner on guitar, Mike Keeling on bass, Blake DeForest on trumpet and drummer Harrison ElDorado, the group has long ago shaken off the post-pandemic rust.

Free movie: "The Sandlot," Saturday, 2 p.m., CHI Health 70th Street. Need a cure for the summer heat? A way to entertain the kids without breaking the family budget? CHI Health is presenting a free-movie Saturday that features a coming-of-age film about a group of boys who grow up with one real love: baseball, unless you count lifeguard Wendy Peffercorn. And when they're not playing baseball, they're scheming to get an autographed ball back from a dog known as The Beast. It's a movie every kid should see -- many times.