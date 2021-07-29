What's Going On

Laika Beats, The Royal Grove, 9 p.m. Saturday. Electronic music producer Laika Beats will roll down Interstate 80 from Denver to Lincoln to play a Saturday show at The Royal Grove that will showcase tracks from “Endless Pursuit,” his debut album released a month ago. Laika Beats, aka Joshua Thompson, is known for infusing of hip-hop, trap and synth melodies into his ultra-bass heavy electronica.

Pop Evil, Bourbon Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Michigan hard rockers Pop Evil play Lincoln every couple of years. This time around, they’re touring behind “Versatile," their sixth album, which generated the mainstream rock hit “Breathe Again.” Pop Evil will have a new bassist on the tour as Matt DiRito quit the band a few weeks ago.

Tuesday should also be one of the first 2021 shows with drummer Hayley Cramer, who got stuck in her home country, England, because of COVID-19 travel restrictions. She missed the first two weeks of the tour, but is ready to make up for lost time.