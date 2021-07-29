 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's Going ON
0 Comments

What's Going ON

  • Updated
  • 0
Leigh Kakaty, Pop Evil

Leigh Kakaty and the rest of Pop Evil perform Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Bourbon Theatre.

 AP file photo

Laika Beats, The Royal Grove, 9 p.m. Saturday. Electronic music producer Laika Beats will roll down Interstate 80 from Denver to Lincoln to play a Saturday show at The Royal Grove that will showcase tracks from “Endless Pursuit,” his debut album released a month ago. Laika Beats, aka Joshua Thompson, is known for infusing of hip-hop, trap and synth melodies into his ultra-bass heavy electronica.

Pop Evil, Bourbon Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Michigan hard rockers Pop Evil play Lincoln every couple of years. This time around, they’re touring behind “Versatile," their sixth album, which generated the mainstream rock hit “Breathe Again.” Pop Evil will have a new bassist on the tour as Matt DiRito quit the band a few weeks ago.

Tuesday should also be one of the first 2021 shows with drummer Hayley Cramer, who got stuck in her home country, England, because of COVID-19 travel restrictions. She missed the first two weeks of the tour, but is ready to make up for lost time.

Polly O’Keary and the Rhythm Method, Zoo Bar, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Polly O’Keary and the Rhythm Method is an award-winning alternative blues band from the Pacific Northwest. The trio, fronted by O’Keary, who’s won blues society awards for her songwriting, singing and performing, is known for its joyous performances, her powerful, expressive voice and powerful bass grooves.

Coming Up

Aug. 10 - The Avett Brothers with Willie Nelson, Pinewood Bowl. (Sold out)

Aug. 12-13 -- ZooFest, 14th Street downtown.

Aug. 13 -- Rancid and Dropkick Murphys, Lincoln on the Streets, Centennial Mall

Aug. 14 -- Garth Brooks, Memorial Stadium (Sold out)

Aug. 19 -- Limp Bizki, Lincoln on the Streets, Centennial Mall

Aug. 28 -- Elivis Costello with Wyclef Jean, Memorial Park, Omaha

Aug. 31 -- Neko Case, Bourbon Theatre

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eiza Gonzalez makes history as the new face of Bulgari

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: Bull Face rocks Lincoln Exposed
Music

Review: Bull Face rocks Lincoln Exposed

  • Updated

Hammering at their heavy guitar, riff-driven proto-punk, Bull Face tore through their set “ahead of schedule” ending 10 minutes early, L. Kent Wolgamott writes -- and there wasn’t a bad song in the bunch, a rarity from a new group.

What's Going On
Music

What's Going On

  • Updated

Ashley McBride, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Wednesday. Ashley McBryde was to play the Bourbon Theatre on March 19, 2020. But her show became the f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News