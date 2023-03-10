Jarekus Singleton, 5 p.m. Friday, Zoo Bar. Basketball-player-turned-bluesman Jarekus Singleton will bring his aiming-at-the-future combination of incendiary guitar, soulful vocals and hip-hop influenced songs back to the Zoo Bar for this week’s Friday Afternoon Club.
Matt Nathanson, 7 p.m. Friday, The Royal Grove. Matt Nathanson broke through with his 2007 hit “Come On Get Higher,” and over the next decade generated songs that appeared in TV shows like “Scrubs” and “One Tree Hill.” Last year, he released “Boston Accent,” a lean into the singer-songwriter genre, and followed that up with “The Lexington E.P.” that he released last month. Nathanson’s out touring behind those records and will play the Royal Grove Friday.
Lucas Parker Band + Jessica Paige, 5 p.m. Saturday, Zoo Bar. Lucas Parker Band + Jessica Paige combines the fusion/jam rock guitar of Denver’s Parker with the soulful Americana/pop of Kansas City singer/songwriter Paige to create a musical hybrid that has kept them on the road for three years, earning comparisons to Brandi Carlisle, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Dave Matthews Band.
