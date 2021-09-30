What's Going On: The Bel-Airs back at Zoo Bar on Friday

The Bel-Airs, Zoo Bar, 5 p.m. Friday. The Bel-Airs are back on schedule, returning to the Zoo Bar Friday, just a couple months after their first post-pandemic show there. That means the venerable roots music club will likely be packed for the dance-inducing Columbia, Missouri, R&B trio.
K Camp, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Sunday. Atlanta rapper K Camp, known for singles “Money Baby,” “Comfortable” and the platinum selling “Cut Her Off” left major label Interscope, where he began his career seven years ago and is flooding the world with his music this year, releasing an album “FLOAT” and, most recently, “Stars Aligned (Freestyle)” and hitting the road to spread the sound at clubs like the Bourbon.
Transviolet with Lorelei Marcell, 1867 Bar, 8 p.m. Tuesday. Put together from around the country via a musicians’ networking site, endorsed by Katy Perry and Harry Styles, L.A. alt pop quartet Transviolet has been making waves with its synth-infused dark moody music, opening for the likes of Twenty-One Pilots and Dua Lipa and now touring its songs, like the just released “Drugs in California.”
Riz La Vie with Whiterosemoxie, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Tuesday. Lebanese-American New Jersey native Riz La Vie makes genre-defying music that stands at the intersection of dark hip-hop and soul, delivered with passionate singing and emotion-filled lyrics. He’s just got rave reviews for his set at the New York Governor’s Ball Musical Festival.
JW Jones, Zoo Bar, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Canada’s JW Jones took the best guitarist prize at the 2020 International Blues Challenge in Memphis and was set to head out on the road when the coronavirus shut down hit. So he made a new album “Sonic Departure” and he and his trio got back out as quickly as possible to push the record.
Badflower with Teenage Wrist, Dead Poet Society, Bourbon Theatre, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Rockers Badflower, who have shared the stage with the likes of Shinedown released their second album “This is How The World Ends” last week and are on the road promoting the hard-rocking, personal pandemic record.
HE$H: The World is Yours Tour, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Thursday. HE$H is a notorious dubstep DL/producer from Dallas, Texas. Known for his unique sound design, coupled with dirty south hip-hop influence. His notable festival appearances include Lost Lands, Spring Awakening and Bonnaroo.
