What's Going On: The Bel-Airs back at Zoo Bar on Friday

The Bel-Airs, Zoo Bar, 5 p.m. Friday. The Bel-Airs are back on schedule, returning to the Zoo Bar Friday, just a couple months after their first post-pandemic show there. That means the venerable roots music club will likely be packed for the dance-inducing Columbia, Missouri, R&B trio.

K Camp, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Sunday. Atlanta rapper K Camp, known for singles “Money Baby,” “Comfortable” and the platinum selling “Cut Her Off” left major label Interscope, where he began his career seven years ago and is flooding the world with his music this year, releasing an album “FLOAT” and, most recently, “Stars Aligned (Freestyle)” and hitting the road to spread the sound at clubs like the Bourbon.

Transviolet with Lorelei Marcell, 1867 Bar, 8 p.m. Tuesday. Put together from around the country via a musicians’ networking site, endorsed by Katy Perry and Harry Styles, L.A. alt pop quartet Transviolet has been making waves with its synth-infused dark moody music, opening for the likes of Twenty-One Pilots and Dua Lipa and now touring its songs, like the just released “Drugs in California.”