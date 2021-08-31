What's Going On Sept 3

MUSIC

RL Grime, The Royal Grove Outdoors, 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The music will be booming from the Royal Grove parking lot Saturday when trap and future bass star RL Grime cranks things up in just the second show on his “Community Outreach” tour. RL Grime, whose real name is Henry Alfred Steinway, broke through with his 2012 debut. He got features from Miguel, Julia Michaels and Ty Dolla Sign on his most recent album, “Nova” and is one of today’s leading EDM producers

King 810, 1867 Bar, 7 p.m. Saturday. Flint, Michigan heavy metalists King 810 will be at 1867 Bar Saturday, playing the final show on their summer headlining tour before heading out this fall with industrial metalist Combichrist.

Butcher Babies, Bourbon Theatre, 7 p.m. Sunday. The last time Butcher Babies played the Bourbon Theatre, they were opening for GWAR. Sunday, the L.A. female-fronted heavy metal band is back, fresh off an appearance at the Rocklahoma festival. They’ll be headlining a show on their “Butcher Babies Vs. Goliath” tour that will feature them performing “Goliath,” their 2013 debut album in its entirety along with their hits and some new material.