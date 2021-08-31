What's Going On Sept 3

MUSIC
RL Grime, The Royal Grove Outdoors, 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The music will be booming from the Royal Grove parking lot Saturday when trap and future bass star RL Grime cranks things up in just the second show on his “Community Outreach” tour. RL Grime, whose real name is Henry Alfred Steinway, broke through with his 2012 debut. He got features from Miguel, Julia Michaels and Ty Dolla Sign on his most recent album, “Nova” and is one of today’s leading EDM producers
King 810, 1867 Bar, 7 p.m. Saturday. Flint, Michigan heavy metalists King 810 will be at 1867 Bar Saturday, playing the final show on their summer headlining tour before heading out this fall with industrial metalist Combichrist.
Butcher Babies, Bourbon Theatre, 7 p.m. Sunday. The last time Butcher Babies played the Bourbon Theatre, they were opening for GWAR. Sunday, the L.A. female-fronted heavy metal band is back, fresh off an appearance at the Rocklahoma festival. They’ll be headlining a show on their “Butcher Babies Vs. Goliath” tour that will feature them performing “Goliath,” their 2013 debut album in its entirety along with their hits and some new material.
Buckcherry with Judd Hoos, Echo & Chasing Chance, The Royal Grove, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Buckcherry last played Lincoln in 2019. They’re back Thursday, touring behind “Hellbound,” the album that L.A. rockers wrote during the COVID-19 shutdown and released in June.
COMEDY
Dave Attell, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Thursday. Stand-up comedian, actor and writer Dave Attell is best known for his Comedy Central show “Insomniac with Dave Attell,’ which from 2001-2004 found him wandering the streets of American cities in the late-night hours, often after his shows. A favorite of Patton Oswalt and Bill Burr for his standup, Attell’s also has a long history of appearing in films and on TV shows, including, most recently, supplying a voice on “The Simpsons."
