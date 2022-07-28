What's Going On — Parker McCollum at Pinewood Bowl Friday

Fresh off his headlining stint at Cheyenne Frontier Days, emerging country star Parker McCollum will play Pinewood Bowl on Friday.

ACM’s Best New Male Artist of 2021 will be bringing along his brand new single, “Handle on You,” and a pair of local favorites, Randy Rogers Band and Wade Bowen, to open the 7 p.m. show at the Pioneers Park amphitheater.

McCollum released his major-label debut “Gold Chain Cowboy” last summer, hit No. 1 on the country charts for the first time with his platinum-selling “Pretty Heart” and is now getting radio airplay with “To Be Loved By You.”

The 29-year-old McCollum began his career with 2015’s “The Limestone Kid” and had a Texas regional radio hit with “Meet You in The Middle,” which helped him build a strong following in the Lone Star State, where he sold out multiple famous venues, including Fort Worth’s Billy Bob’s.

Praised by the Austin Chronicle for “carrying on the traditions of Texas music without pretension or referring to pickup trucks,” McCollum landed his deal with Universal Music Group Nashville in 2019 and, in 2020, released “Hollywood Gold,” which became the best-selling debut country EP of that year.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $20 to $136 and are available at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app.

Lincoln Exposed continues Friday and Saturday

Lincoln Exposed, the annual showcase for Lincoln bands and solo artists held at five downtown music venues, continues its three-night run Friday and Saturday.

The 2022 edition of the festival, which began in 2006 and is usually held in February, will present more than 80 bands and solo artists. About 30 of them performed Thursday night, leaving more than 50 for the weekend.

This year, the festival will again mix well-established Lincoln bands — like Laughing Falcon, The Hangin’ Cowboys and Big Daddy Caleb and the Chargers — with newcomers on the original mix scene in genres that range from rock to hip-hop and country.

Lincoln Exposed will take place at Zoo Bar, 316 N. 14th St.; Duffy’s Tavern, 1412 O St.; Bourbon Theatre, 1415 O St.; Bodega’s Alley, 1418 O St.; and 1867 Bar, 101 N. 14th St. Admission is $12 each day.

Steve Earle & The Dukes at Bourbon Theatre on Thursday

Steve Earle will return to Lincoln for the first time in six years for a Thursday show at the Bourbon Theatre.

The literary outlaw country icon is touring behind “Jerry Jeff,” the album he released in May made up of songs by Jerry Jeff Walker, one of this three musical mentors along with Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt, who also got his tribute treatment shortly after their passings.

Earle played Lincoln for the first time in 1986, just after releasing his groundbreaking debut album “Guitar Town.” That record, to some measure, set the template for Earle’s following 21 albums, mixing some rock ‘n’ roll and folk into his country — and later adding elements of bluegrass as well.

The three-time Grammy Award winner is also a Sirius/XM radio host — his aptly named “Hardcore Troubadour” show is appropriately on Outlaw Country. He’s written a play and a novel, and had a recurring role in the HBO series “Treme.”

He’ll be joined Thursday by his band the Dukes and The Whitmore Sisters, Bonnie and Eleanor, the latter a member of the Dukes along with husband Chris Masterson. The singer/songwriter/instrumentalists released their debut album “Ghost Stories” in January.

Advance tickets are $40 and are available at bourbontheatre.com and the Bourbon box office.