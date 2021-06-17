What's Going On: Muscatine Bloodline makes Lincoln debut; Myles Kennedy on tour

Bodega’s Alley 25th Anniversary Celebration. Bodega’s Alley, 9 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday, Tickets: $8 to $15 at eventbrite.com. A quarter century ago, Bodega’s Alley opened at 1418 O St. and rapidly became home to Lincoln’s jam music scene. To commemorate its anniversary, Bodega’s will feature The Midland Band on Friday night, Ro Hempel doing an outdoor solo show on Saturday and the Jerry Pranksters wrapping things up Saturday night.
Bruce Katz, Zoo Bar, 5 p.m. Friday, Tickets: $10. Hammond B-3 master Bruce Katz and his band return to the Zoo Bar for an FAC show that will be a mix of blues, jazz, rock, boogie-woogie and New Orleans-inspired sounds.
Corey Taylor with Cherry Bombs, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Saturday, $50 at bourbontheatre.com. Slipknot/Stone Sour singer Corey Taylor jumped back on the road to promote his first solo album, “CMFT.” Taylor and his band will be joined by the Cirque du Soleil-like troupe Cherry Bombs.
Muscatine Bloodline, The Royal Grove, 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets $15 at theroyalgrove.com. The country-rock duo will make their first Lincoln appearance Saturday.
Dirty Honey, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Tickets $25 at bourbontheatre.com. In 2019, L.A.’s Dirty Honey became the first unsigned band to top Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs in the four decades of the chart’s existence with its debut single. “When I’m Gone.”
Myles Kennedy, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Thursday, Tickets: $35 at bourbontheatre.com. The Alter Bridge singer and vocalist who gets top billing in Slash’s band, Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, just released his second solo album -- “Year of the Tiger.”
Dropout Kings, The Royal Grove, 8 p.m. Thursday. Tickets: $15 at theroyalgrove.com. Dropout Kings are keeping the nu metal/rap metal spirit alive with a rapper who can actually rap, is a terrific singer and provides nods to genre founders Linkin Park and Limp Bizkit.
Coming up
Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.
* Jeff Foxworthy with Nate Bargatze, Aug. 21. Tickets: $39.50-$59.50
* Alabama with the Marshall Tucker Band, Sept. 16; Tickets: $35-$129.50
Bourbon Theatre. Tickets at bourbontheatre.com.
* Neko Case, Aug. 31. Tickets: $35
* Andrew McMahon: The Three Piano’s Trio, Oct. 12. Tickets: $35
* Black Label Society, Oct. 13. Tickets: $45
* Doll Skin with Gym Shorts, Oct. 26. Tickets: $12
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott