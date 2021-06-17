What's Going On: Muscatine Bloodline makes Lincoln debut; Myles Kennedy on tour

Bodega’s Alley 25th Anniversary Celebration. Bodega’s Alley, 9 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday, Tickets: $8 to $15 at eventbrite.com. A quarter century ago, Bodega’s Alley opened at 1418 O St. and rapidly became home to Lincoln’s jam music scene. To commemorate its anniversary, Bodega’s will feature The Midland Band on Friday night, Ro Hempel doing an outdoor solo show on Saturday and the Jerry Pranksters wrapping things up Saturday night.

Bruce Katz, Zoo Bar, 5 p.m. Friday, Tickets: $10. Hammond B-3 master Bruce Katz and his band return to the Zoo Bar for an FAC show that will be a mix of blues, jazz, rock, boogie-woogie and New Orleans-inspired sounds.

Corey Taylor with Cherry Bombs, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Saturday, $50 at bourbontheatre.com. Slipknot/Stone Sour singer Corey Taylor jumped back on the road to promote his first solo album, “CMFT.” Taylor and his band will be joined by the Cirque du Soleil-like troupe Cherry Bombs.

Muscatine Bloodline, The Royal Grove, 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets $15 at theroyalgrove.com. The country-rock duo will make their first Lincoln appearance Saturday.