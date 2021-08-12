What's Going On: Lincoln on the Streets, ZooFest set for downtown Friday

Lincoln on The Streets, with Dropkick Murphys and Rancid, Centennial Mall and N street, 5 p.m. Friday. Boston's mighty Irish punkers Dropkick Murphys will make their Lincoln debut Friday when they take the outdoor stage on Centennial Mall for the first Lincoln on the Streets concert of 2012.

The Murphys, who are celebrating their 25th anniversary and just released the brilliant "Turn Up The Dial,' their 10th album, will be joined by co-headliner Rancid, the NoCal punk pioneers who are celebrating 30 years together

The Bronx will open the show that's part of the nation spanning “Boston To Berkeley II” tour. A limited number of $45 tickets remain for the show and are available at bourbontheatre.com..

Tito Jackson at ZooFest, 14th & O streets, 9 p.m., Friday. Tito Jackson of Jackson 5 fame, along with the Mike Zito Big Band, will headline night two of ZooFest Friday.

Last week, Jackson released “Under Your Spell,” his debut album. The record’s blues-rooted songs feature horns -- that the Zito band will be able to reproduce live. Jackson, who is an effective vocalist, is joined by Stevie Wonder, Joe Bonamassa, Kenny Neal and George Benson on the record.