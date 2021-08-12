What's Going On: Lincoln on the Streets, ZooFest set for downtown Friday

Lincoln on The Streets, with Dropkick Murphys and Rancid, Centennial Mall and N street, 5 p.m. Friday. Boston's mighty Irish punkers Dropkick Murphys will make their Lincoln debut Friday when they take the outdoor stage on Centennial Mall for the first Lincoln on the Streets concert of 2012.
The Murphys, who are celebrating their 25th anniversary and just released the brilliant "Turn Up The Dial,' their 10th album, will be joined by co-headliner Rancid, the NoCal punk pioneers who are celebrating 30 years together
The Bronx will open the show that's part of the nation spanning “Boston To Berkeley II” tour. A limited number of $45 tickets remain for the show and are available at bourbontheatre.com..
Tito Jackson at ZooFest, 14th & O streets, 9 p.m., Friday. Tito Jackson of Jackson 5 fame, along with the Mike Zito Big Band, will headline night two of ZooFest Friday.
Last week, Jackson released “Under Your Spell,” his debut album. The record’s blues-rooted songs feature horns -- that the Zito band will be able to reproduce live. Jackson, who is an effective vocalist, is joined by Stevie Wonder, Joe Bonamassa, Kenny Neal and George Benson on the record.
The rest of the Friday ZooFest lineup is: Earl & Them, America’s best roots rock combo, at 5 p.m.; acclaimed blues guitarist Eric Gales at 7 p.m.; and, following the 9 p.m. performance by Jackson and Zito, Andy William & Nebraska All Stars will wrap things up at 11.
ZooFest takes place on 14th Street between O and P streets. Admission is $25.
Justin Wells with Adam Lee, Bonehart Flannigan, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Friday. Justin Wells grew up in rural Kentucky, and later fled to Louisville where he formed the cult Southern rock band Fifth on the Floor. When that group fell apart, he turned country and has earned rave reviews for his records.
John 5 with Jared James Nichols, Sarah Longfield, Black Satellite, The Royal Grove, 7 p.m. Saturday. You might not know his name, but if you’re a rock fan, you’ve almost certainly heard John 5’s guitar. He’s played with, among others, Lita Ford, David Lee Roth, Rob Halford, Marilyn Manson and, most notably, Rob Zombie. Now a member of L.A. Rats along with Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx, John 5’s out on a solo tour where’s he supported by another superb rock guitarist, Jared James Nichols.
Wayne “The Train” Hancock, Zoo Bar, 5 p.m. Sunday. It’s been a couple years since “The King of Juke Joint Swing” played Lincoln. But Wayne “The Train” the master of mixing rockabilly, honky-tonk, Western swing and jump blues into house-rocking hillbilly music will be back Sunday
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott