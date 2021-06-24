 Skip to main content
What's Going On: Limp Bizkit to play Lincoln on the Streets
What's Going On: Limp Bizkit to play Lincoln on the Streets

  Updated
Fred Durst

Limp Bizkit, along with frontman Fred Durst, will will play Lincoln on the Streets Aug. 19.

 L. Kent Wolgamott

Nu metal pioneers Limp Bizkit will play the second Lincoln on the Streets show of 2021 on Aug. 19, six days after Dropkick Murphys and Rancid kick off the concert series held on Centennial Mall outside Pershing Center.

Limp Bizkit will be joined by Canadian progressive metal band Spiritbox on what they’ve dubbed the “post-pandemic pop party tour.”

Tickets for Limp Bizkit, the Dropkick Murphys/Rancid show and In This Moment, the third Lincoln on the Streets concert set for Sept. 17, are on sale at ticketmaster.com.

In the clubs

Vandoliers with All Knowing McGill, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Saturday. The Texas country punk band Vandoliers has cranked out a pandemic song “Every Saturday Night,” not taking shows for granted. Tickets: $10 at bourbontheatre.com.

Sullivan King, The Royal Grove, 9 p.m. Saturday. EDM DJ Sullivan King, who in the last year collaborated with members of Papa Roach, Ice Nine Kills and Fever 333, is now doing his thing live, playing guitar while bringing the beats and drops. Tickets: $18 at theroyalgrove.com.

Cory Grinder and The Playboy Scouts, Zoo Bar, 6 p.m. Thursday. Ohio honky-tonker Cory Grinder and The Playboy Scouts are out in the signature bright blue school bus to play songs from their new album, “Honky Tonkin’ Beauty Supreme.” Tickets at the door.

Coming up

Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tickets at ticketmaster.com

* Lil Baby, Aug. 20

Pinewood Bowl. Tickets at ticketmaster.com

* Sheryl Crow, Sept. 7

Bourbon Theatre. Tickets at bourbontheatre.com

* Neko Case and A.C. Newman, Aug. 31

* Dirt Monkey, Oct. 20

* GWAR, Napalm Death, EYEHATEGOD, Dec. 10

The Royal Grove. Tickets at theroyalgrove.com

* Gemini Syndrome, July 13

* John 5, Aug. 14

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

