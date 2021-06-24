What's Going On: Limp Bizkit to play Lincoln on the Streets

Nu metal pioneers Limp Bizkit will play the second Lincoln on the Streets show of 2021 on Aug. 19, six days after Dropkick Murphys and Rancid kick off the concert series held on Centennial Mall outside Pershing Center.

Limp Bizkit will be joined by Canadian progressive metal band Spiritbox on what they’ve dubbed the “post-pandemic pop party tour.”

Tickets for Limp Bizkit, the Dropkick Murphys/Rancid show and In This Moment, the third Lincoln on the Streets concert set for Sept. 17, are on sale at ticketmaster.com.

In the clubs

Vandoliers with All Knowing McGill, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Saturday. The Texas country punk band Vandoliers has cranked out a pandemic song “Every Saturday Night,” not taking shows for granted. Tickets: $10 at bourbontheatre.com.

Sullivan King, The Royal Grove, 9 p.m. Saturday. EDM DJ Sullivan King, who in the last year collaborated with members of Papa Roach, Ice Nine Kills and Fever 333, is now doing his thing live, playing guitar while bringing the beats and drops. Tickets: $18 at theroyalgrove.com.