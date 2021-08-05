What's Going On: JV Allstars holding 'reunion' show; Bel-Airs will pack the Zoo Bar

The JV Allstars Reunion Show, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Saturday. The JV Allstars are holding a reunion show at the Bourbon Theatre Saturday. Well, maybe not a reunion concert in the strictest sense of the word.
Nor is it a proverbial “last show ever” for the punk pop band that formed in 1999 and toured and played extensively through the first decade of the 21st century.
“We’ve never broken up,” Elfers said. “We’re all still really good friends. When we get the itch, we book a show. I don’t know who started this “annual last show ever” thing. That kind of irks me.
“The end of December 2019 was the first time in years we hadn’t done a Christmas show. We thought ‘let’s skip 2019 and have this killer 2020 show. That never happened because of COVID. So we thought let’s put the big show at the Bourbon after everything’s safe again. You can put an asterisk after safe right now, I suppose.”
Saturday’s show, Elfers said, is likely to include “Structures” the song JVA put out in 2017 to mark the closing of their longtime home base, Knickerbockers. Beyond that, he said, the setlist will draw from the songs recorded from the early 2000s to the autobiographical, tight-as-a-drum 2011 gem “Hold On To This.”
“We have a discography that a 22-year-old band should have," Elfers said. “We’ve been having fun picking out the set list. And we get to poke fun at each other at practice for forgetting lyrics and guitar parts.”
Newcomers Guilt Vacation, who released their first single on Spotify last week, will open the show. They’ll be followed by Haven 21, an Omaha group that shared stages with JV Allstars back in the day and FREAKABOUT, the Lincoln rockers who will be playing their first show in 17 months.
They’ll set the stage for JV Allstars on a night when the Bourbon is likely to sell out with old fans and friends.
So while it's not really a reunion, it will have that feel to it, he said.
“These things turn out like high school reunions anymore,” Elfers said. “We have a lot of people coming in from out of town who let us sleep on their floors when we were coming through. In a lot of ways, the people who drive in or fly in, we feel some accountability to pay them back. Staying there was just as important to us as seeing us is to them. It’s a lot bigger than our stupid punk band.”
The Bel Airs, Zoo Bar, 5 p.m. Friday. The Bel Airs are making their return to the Zoo Bar for the first time since March 2020 for a Friday Afternoon Club show. That likely means the Columbia, Missouri, R&B trio will pack the place.
G-Rex with EZB, Wrekafekt, Mace, The Royal Grove, 9 p.m. Saturday. Detroit producer Jake Sweeney, aka G-Rex, broke through in 2018 with his dubstep-fused brand of high-energy trap and bass. Highly respected in the electronic music scene, G-Rex had a peak year in 2019 before getting derailed by the pandemic.
Essinger, Young Medicine, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Tuesday. Kansas City’s Essinger pays tribute to modern alt-rock, EDM and synthwave in his cutting edge electronic music that incorporates personal lyrics into a distinctive, forward-looking synth music. Lincoln’s the first stop on a tour that will take him through the upper Midwest.
