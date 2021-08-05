What's Going On: JV Allstars holding 'reunion' show; Bel-Airs will pack the Zoo Bar

Newcomers Guilt Vacation, who released their first single on Spotify last week, will open the show. They’ll be followed by Haven 21, an Omaha group that shared stages with JV Allstars back in the day and FREAKABOUT, the Lincoln rockers who will be playing their first show in 17 months.

They’ll set the stage for JV Allstars on a night when the Bourbon is likely to sell out with old fans and friends.

So while it's not really a reunion, it will have that feel to it, he said.

“These things turn out like high school reunions anymore,” Elfers said. “We have a lot of people coming in from out of town who let us sleep on their floors when we were coming through. In a lot of ways, the people who drive in or fly in, we feel some accountability to pay them back. Staying there was just as important to us as seeing us is to them. It’s a lot bigger than our stupid punk band.”

The Bel Airs, Zoo Bar, 5 p.m. Friday. The Bel Airs are making their return to the Zoo Bar for the first time since March 2020 for a Friday Afternoon Club show. That likely means the Columbia, Missouri, R&B trio will pack the place.