What's Going On: Jimmie Allen to play the Grove

At Lied
Arnaldo Cohen, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Brazilian-born pianist Cohen has long had a reputation for astonishing audiences with his musical authority and blistering virtuosity. He returns to the Lied to celebrate the music of Haydn, Beethoven, and Chopin after an unforgettable performance in the 2013-14 season.
In The Clubs
Weathers with Aaron Taos, Kenzo Cregan, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Friday. The L.A.-based alternative rockers broke out with 2016’s hit single “Happy Pills” and are continuing to reflect on themes of anxiety, depression and millennial coming-of-age on their just released second album that mixes synths into grungy rock.
Mammoth WVH with Plush, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Saturday. Wolfgang Van Halen hit the top of the rock charts with his “Mammoth WVH” album on which he recorded all the instruments and vocals. Putting together a band to tour, Mammoth WVH had been opening for Guns N’ Roses. Now they’re playing clubs.
Bear Grillz, The Royal Grove, 9 p.m. Saturday. The EDM producer went on "The Jerry Springer Show" five years ago to reveal his true identity and has gone well beyond his man-in-a-bear-costume persona with his new music that blends his signature dubstep with future bass, hip-hop and reggae.
Dirt Monkey, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Wednesday. Colorado’s Dirt Monkey is one of electronic music’s most innovative low-end producers, known for his unique sound design and the ability to light up dance floors. He’ll hit the Bourbon with his new bass anthem “Shine."
Jimmie Allen, The Royal Grove, 8 p.m. Thursday. The first Black musician to be named new male artist of the year by the Academy of Country Music and a 2020 Country Music Association New Artist of the Year nominee, “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To” singer Jimmie Allen brings his live show to Lincoln in the midst of his stint on “Dancing With the Stars.”
Logan Mize, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Thursday. Logan Mize has been writing in Nashville for 15 years. But the singer/songwriter is from Kansas and he’s crafted an album about a fictional town, “Prairieville,” that reflects his upbringing and the people he knows on the Great Plains.
