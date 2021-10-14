What's Going On: Jimmie Allen to play the Grove

At Lied

Arnaldo Cohen, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Brazilian-born pianist Cohen has long had a reputation for astonishing audiences with his musical authority and blistering virtuosity. He returns to the Lied to celebrate the music of Haydn, Beethoven, and Chopin after an unforgettable performance in the 2013-14 season.

In The Clubs

Weathers with Aaron Taos, Kenzo Cregan, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Friday. The L.A.-based alternative rockers broke out with 2016’s hit single “Happy Pills” and are continuing to reflect on themes of anxiety, depression and millennial coming-of-age on their just released second album that mixes synths into grungy rock.

Mammoth WVH with Plush, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Saturday. Wolfgang Van Halen hit the top of the rock charts with his “Mammoth WVH” album on which he recorded all the instruments and vocals. Putting together a band to tour, Mammoth WVH had been opening for Guns N’ Roses. Now they’re playing clubs.