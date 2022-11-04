What's going on in Lincoln's music scene Nov.4-9

Jarekus Singleton, 5 p.m. Friday, Zoo Bar. It’s been a couple of years since basketball-player-turned-bluesman Jarekus Singleton stopped at the Zoo Bar. On Friday, he’ll bring his aiming-at-the-future combination of incendiary guitar, soulful vocals and hip-hop-influenced songs for this week’s FAC.

Mothership with Ten Ton Beryllium Ships, 9 p.m. Friday, 1867 Bar. Dallas trio Mothership blends Iron Maiden metal with Molly Hatchet-style Southern rock and some ZZ Top blues to create a modern fusion of classic ’70s rock. Lincoln’s Ten Ton Beryllium Ships will open the show, which they’re using as an EP release event.

Michael Charles, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Australian bluesman Michael Charles brings his fluid, fiery guitar playing and fresh songs back to the club he first played in 2010. Brought to the U.S. in 1989 by Buddy Guy, Charles is a songwriter who consistently adds new material and sounds to the blues — and he can really play.

Mersiv, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Bourbon Theatre. Denver electronic music producer Mersiv returns to Lincoln for the first time since 2019.The brainchild of producer/DJ Anderson Benoit Gallegos, the Mersiv Sound Project delivers a unique “Pretty Dark Lous” style of bass music that has become a festival staple and is so popular in Colorado that he’s got a Red Rocks show set for 2023.