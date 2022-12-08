What's going on in Lincolns music scene Dec. 8-14

David George Orchestra “Rock N Roll Christmas Show,” 8 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. David George spent a couple of years as the guitarist in John Fogerty’s band and wrote the Kansas City Chiefs touchdown song. And he’s also created a musical that came close to Broadway — “Christmas Ain’t a Drag.”

Saturday, George and his orchestra will bring the music from that show — big band with twist of rock ‘n’ roll to the Bourbon Theatre in what’s being billed as a Rock N Roll Christmas Show.

“I’m trying to create an adult vibe, like old-school Vegas, Elvis, Rat Pack-kind of stuff,” George told the Kansas City Star. “Cigarettes and martinis. Dressing up a bit. Swagger.”

The 10-piece orchestra, which includes horns and a female vocalist, will perform songs from the musical like “Tired of Being Good” and “What’s A Naughty Girl to Do,” along with some holiday classics.

200 Stab Wounds with Undeath, 7 p.m. Tuesday, The Royal Grove. Freshly signed to Metal Blade Records, young Cleveland death metal greats 200 Stab Wounds put out a hammering new single, “Masters Or Morbidity” and launched a co-headline tour with Rochester, New York's Undeath that will stop at the Royal Grove on Tuesday.

Mike Zito, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Mike Zito calls the Zoo Bar one of his favorite places to play and the Zoo audience has adopted the St. Louis-based guitarist/singer/songwriter as one of its favorites. Zito, the Blues Music Award’s Blues Rock Artist of the Year in 2020, is back Wednesday for another show, which may or may not have a holiday theme.