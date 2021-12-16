What's Going On in Lincoln: Granger Smith at Bourbon Theatre

Granger Smith with Sack of Lions, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Friday. Texas country singer Granger Smith and his comedic alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr. were slated to play the Railyard in July 2020 but saw that show cancelled. Smith and his band will take another shot at playing Lincoln Friday when they return to the Bourbon Theatre that they sold out in 2017. At that time, Smith had a No. 1 country hit with “Blackbird Song” from his 2016 debut album “Remington.” Now he’s back with CMT”s Best Quarantine Song of 2020: “Don’t Cough On Me.”