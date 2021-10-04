What's Going On: Hardy headlines big week on stage

Nick Shoulders with Todd Day Wait, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Friday. Fayetteville, Arkansas-yodeling country singer -- and painter -- Nick Shoulders has just released a solo album, “Home on the Range,” and is bringing his old school-meets-punk country to Lincoln.
Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts, Zoo Bar, 9:30 p.m. Friday. Ohio honky-tonkers Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts were a smash hit when they played the Zoo on a Thursday night back in June. They’ll be bringing their bright blue school bus back to Lincoln for a prime Friday night slot at the roots music club.
Local H with Radkey, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Saturday. Veteran Chicago two-piece band Local H returns to Lincoln to deliver one of the patented high-energy shows it’s been dishing out since 1987.
OverTime, The Royal Grove, 9 p.m. Saturday. Independent artist OverTime is known for his blue-collar, working-class style of music that mixes hip-hop, country and rock. The Montana native has released a half-dozen albums over the last decade, building an audience on more than 20 self-booked and promoted tours.
Hardy, Bourbon Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Country’s Hardy topped the charts with songs like “Rednecker” and “Y’All Boys,” featuring Florida Georgia Line, and has hit No. 1 as a songwriter with “God’s Country” by Blake Shelton, “Simple” by Florida Georgia Line and “Some Girls” by Jameson Rodgers.
Jelly Roll, The Royal Grove, 8 p.m. Sunday. Nashville rapper Jelly Roll, known for his collaborations with Lil Wyte, Struggle Jennings and Haystak, has made the move to try to become the country Post Malone with a new “redemption album” and a tour that started at a sold-out Ryman Auditorium.
Andrew McMahon: The Three Pianos Tour, Bourbon Theatre, 7 p.m. Tuesday. Singer/songwriter Andrew McMahon of pop-punkers Something Corporate, Jack’s Mannequin and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness is telling his life story -- including beating leukemia -- on this tour that will reflect the contents of his memoir “Three Pianos” and the documentary about his life, “Dear Jack.”
Michael Charles, Zoo Bar, 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Australian bluesman brings his fluid, fiery guitar playing and fresh songs back to the club he first played in 2010.
Cold, The Royal Grove, 7 p.m. Thursday. Florida's alt rockers have a pair of gold albums and sold more than 1.5 million copies of long-players like “13 Ways to Bleed On Stage” and “Superfiction” in a career that extends from the mid-90s to today.