What's Going On: Hardy headlines big week on stage

Nick Shoulders with Todd Day Wait, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Friday. Fayetteville, Arkansas-yodeling country singer -- and painter -- Nick Shoulders has just released a solo album, “Home on the Range,” and is bringing his old school-meets-punk country to Lincoln.

Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts, Zoo Bar, 9:30 p.m. Friday. Ohio honky-tonkers Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts were a smash hit when they played the Zoo on a Thursday night back in June. They’ll be bringing their bright blue school bus back to Lincoln for a prime Friday night slot at the roots music club.

Local H with Radkey, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Saturday. Veteran Chicago two-piece band Local H returns to Lincoln to deliver one of the patented high-energy shows it’s been dishing out since 1987.

OverTime, The Royal Grove, 9 p.m. Saturday. Independent artist OverTime is known for his blue-collar, working-class style of music that mixes hip-hop, country and rock. The Montana native has released a half-dozen albums over the last decade, building an audience on more than 20 self-booked and promoted tours.