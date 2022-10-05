What's going on for week of Oct. 5-11 in Lincoln's music scene

Dead Boys with The Briefs, Suzi Moon, The Beat Seekers, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bourbon Theatre. Fresh out of Cleveland, Dead Boys blew into CBGB’s in 1976, stirring up punk rock’s ground zero to the point where owner Hilly Kristal became the band’s manager.

Recording the classic raw album “Young, Loud and Snotty,” with its best-of-punk anthem “Sonic Reducer,” Dead Boys were at the peak of their excitable form. But after another album, the group refused to change its sound and style to appeal to the mainstream audience, were dropped by Sire Records and broke up in 1979.

Dead Boys, now led by guitarist Cheetah Chrome – legendary wild man vocalist Stiv Bators died in a car accident in Paris in 1990 – are back, having first united for a 40th anniversary celebration of “Young, Loud and Snotty” and continuing to tour since.

They’ll hit the Bourbon on Wednesday, bringing along three openers for an old-school punk must-see show.

Boombox Cartel, 8 p.m. Friday, The Royal Grove. Blending electronic music with hip-hop and Latin influences, Boombox Cartel has, in the last decade, become an international dance music force, playing clubs around the world and festivals like Lollapalooza. Boombox Cartel will bring music from its latest guest-filled album to the Grove.

Aaron Watson with McKenzie Jalynn Band, 9 p.m. Friday, Bourbon Theatre. Aaron Watson has become a Lincoln staple, regularly playing the Bourbon Theatre and, three years ago, doing one of the best-ever Lincoln on the Streets shows. The first artist to go the top of the Billboard country charts with an independently released album will be bringing his Red Dirt country back to the Bourbon.

Jon Wolfe, 7 p.m. Saturday The Royal Grove. Jon Wolfe proudly cites George Strait, Alan Jackson, Merle Haggard and fellow Okie Garth Brooks as major influences on his brand of traditional country, which he’ll bring to the Grove. He started his career playing open mic nights in Houston, put together a band and has recorded a handful of albums, including last year’s “Dos Corazones,” recorded in a west Texas casita during the pandemic.

Here Come The Mummies with Saxsquatch, 8 p.m. Sunday, Bourbon Theatre, Nashville’s bandage-wrapped funksters are back in Lincoln, where over the last decade, they’ve become a favorite by playing to thousands at Ribfest. The 10-member group of studio pros, who mummify to preserve their anonymity, bill themselves as the “world’s premier undead funk ambassadors.”

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Zoo Bar. Soul-jazzers Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio turned heads this summer opening for Jack White at Pinewood Bowl. They’re back in Lincoln, bringing their “best live band in Seattle” show to the far-smaller Zoo Bar. The trio, founded in 2015, has released a couple of albums of its ’70s soul-influenced music and played the Monterey Jazz Festival.

Sicard Hollow with Root Marm Chicken Farm Jug Band, 8 p.m. Thursday, Bourbon Theatre. Nashville-based four-piece progressive bluegrass band Sicard Hollow is about to release “Brightest of Days, its second album, and is hitting the road to preview that record, which is filled with their mix of punk-pop melodies, psychedelic instrumental breaks and fearless improvisation.