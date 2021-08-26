What's Going On: Elvis Costello headlines free Omaha concert

Elvis Costello & the Layabouts, with Wyclef Jean, Memorial Park, Omaha. 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

The coronavirus pushed the annual “City of Omaha Celebrates America” concert back from its usual July date to Saturday.

But it has landed its most intriguing headliner ever in the form of Elvis Costello.

It won’t, however, be Elvis Costello & the Imposters on the stage in the park at 60th and Underwood streets. Steve Nieve, Costello’s longtime keyboardist, can’t enter the country because of border restrictions between the U.S. and France.

So Austin guitarist Charlie Sexton, who’s been Bob Dylan’s primary guitar slinger for the last two decades, has stepped in, and Costello has renamed the band the Layabouts.

It’s a rarity for Costello to be in Nebraska. He made his Lincoln debut with a show at the Rococo Theatre in 2017. He’d played Omaha just four times previously, beginning with a 1982 show with the Attractions and including a pair of opening slots at Qwest Center Omaha -- a solo stint with Bob Dylan in 2007 and joined by the Imposters with the Police in 2008.