What's Going On: DJ to play Royal Grove

The InBetween Tour, Lincoln On the Streets, 7 p.m. Friday. Hard rockers In This Moment, Black Veil Brides. Ded and Raven’s Black will team up to play the 2021 version of Lincoln On The Streets on Centennial Mall outside Pershing Center. Tickets are $39.50 at ticketmaster.com.

Slushii, The Royal Grove, 9 p.m. Saturday. The 24-year-old Los Angeles-based DJ has been on the scene for five years, rising to the top of the EDM world with his mixes that blend melodic and future bass, dubstep, trap and house music.

Avatar, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Tuesday. Touring behind the 2020 album “Hunter Gatherer,” theatrical Swedish death metallists Avatar are getting rave reviews for their shows, including over-the-top production that ranges from makeup and a hat and cane act to a highly choreographed light show.

Vanessa Collier featuring Hadden Sayers, Zoo Bar, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Blues singer and saxophonist Vanessa Collier played one of the last Zoo Bar shows before the March 2020 COVID shutdown. The two-times Blues Music Award winner for Horn Player of the Year is known for her blend of funk, soul, rock and blues.

Sam Grow, The Royal Grove, 7 p.m. Thursday. The rising country star will bring his “Backyards and Bonfires” tour indoors Thursday. Grow, who just released his second album “This Town,” has largely been playing outdoor acoustic shows.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.