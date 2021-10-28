What's Going On: Concerts and shows in Lincoln this week

At the arena

Joe Rogan, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 8 p.m. Friday. Comedian, UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan is returning to his roots with “The Sacred Crown Tour,” going back to the stand-up routine he’s practiced for more than 25 years.

The controversial Rogan, who is the most popular and highest-paid podcaster, contracted COVID-19 in September, treating it with ivermectin and got into an online sparring match in which he claimed he wasn’t an “anti-vax person” after having largely dismissed the vaccines, then admitting he is “not a respected source of information.”

The Rogan show will be a “phone-free” event. Upon arrival at the arena, all phones, smartwatches and accessories will be secured in individual pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them only in designated phone use areas.

In the clubs

The Lacs, The Royal Grove, 8 p.m. Friday. The Georgia country rap duo of Clay “Uncle Snap” Sharpe and Brian “Rooster” King, whose albums “Keeping It Redneck” and “Outlaw in Me” have hit the country top 10 in the last decade, bring their “Country Lit 2021” to the Grove.