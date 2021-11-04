What's Going On: Classical event of the season on tap

At the Lied

Yuja Wang and Leonidas Kavakos, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m. Monday. Classical music superstars pianist Yuja Wang and violinist Leonidas Kavakos, who played Carnegie Hall Thursday, make a Lincoln stop on a tour that has featured sonatas by J.S. Bach, a demanding piece by Dmitri Shostakovich and a lyrical work by Ferruccio Busoni.

The San Francisco Chronicle calls Beijing native Wang “the most dazzlingly, uncannily gifted pianist in the concert world today," and together with Kavakos, in the words of the Financial Times “they sound like a single organism.”

Tickets for the Lincoln classical concert of the year are $14.50 to $49 and are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center ticket office.

In the clubs

Jinjer, Suicide Silence, All Hail The Yeti, Bourbon Theatre, 7:15 p.m. Friday. Ukranian metalers Jinjer released “Wallflower,” one of the most anticipated metal albums of the year, ahead of its first U.S. tour.