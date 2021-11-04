What's Going On: Classical event of the season on tap

At the Lied
Yuja Wang and Leonidas Kavakos, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m. Monday. Classical music superstars pianist Yuja Wang and violinist Leonidas Kavakos, who played Carnegie Hall Thursday, make a Lincoln stop on a tour that has featured sonatas by J.S. Bach, a demanding piece by Dmitri Shostakovich and a lyrical work by Ferruccio Busoni.
The San Francisco Chronicle calls Beijing native Wang “the most dazzlingly, uncannily gifted pianist in the concert world today," and together with Kavakos, in the words of the Financial Times “they sound like a single organism.”
Tickets for the Lincoln classical concert of the year are $14.50 to $49 and are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center ticket office.
In the clubs
Jinjer, Suicide Silence, All Hail The Yeti, Bourbon Theatre, 7:15 p.m. Friday. Ukranian metalers Jinjer released “Wallflower,” one of the most anticipated metal albums of the year, ahead of its first U.S. tour.
David Nail with Tom O’Connor, The Royal Grove, 8 p.m. Friday. Missouri country singer David Nail is hitting the road hard on his “Bootheel 2021” tour, named after the EP he released earlier this year that contains the self-penned tribute to “St. Louis.”
LANCO, Dylan Schneider, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Saturday, Country rockers LANCO are in the middle of a 30-city tour that carries the name of their new album “Honky-Tonk Hippies,” which pretty much summarizes their music as well.
Michael W. Smith, Rococo Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Monday. Contemporary Christian star Michael W. Smith has re-envisioned his best-selling album ever, "Worship" as "Worship Forever" and is touring to promote the new release before he starts a run of Christmas shows with Amy Grant.
Josh Ward, Kali Indiana, The Royal Grove, 8 p.m. Thursday. Texan Josh Ward wound up in the hospital after an August horse riding accident and canceled a bunch of tour dates as he recovered from surgery. But he got back out quickly and will bring his brand of traditional country to the Royal Grove Thursday.