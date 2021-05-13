What's Going On: Check out what's on stage in Lincoln this week

Zoolarious seventh anniversary celebration with Sam Tallent, 8 p.m., Sunday. The Zoo Bar’s weekly comedy showcase celebrates its seventh anniversary with the return of whip-smart Denver comedian Tallent. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show.

Coming up

Dirty Honey, Bourbon Theatre, June 22. In 2019, L.A.’s Dirty Honey became the first unsigned band to top Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs in the four decades of the chart’s existence with its debut single “When I’m Gone.” It rocked the Bourbon later that year and is returning next month on its first post-pandemic tour. Tickets are $25 at bourbontheatre.com.

The Avett Brothers and Willie Nelson, Pinewood Bowl, Aug. 10. Tickets start at $57 at ticketmaster.com.

Maha Music Festival, Aksarben Village, Omaha, July 31. The day long Omaha festival that has had headlining artists Lizzo, The Flaming Lips, Weezer and Garbage returns. Tickets on sale @mahafestival.com May 21.