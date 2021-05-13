What's Going On: Check out what's on stage in Lincoln this week

Blunts & Blondes, The Royal Grove, 10 p.m., Friday. EDM’s Blunts & Blondes, aka Michael Guard, is taking dubstep by storm with his unique mix of all the elements of bass music with a little hip-hop and Rastafarian influences. Tickets for the Friday show are $18 at theroyalgrove.com.
Read Southall Band, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m., Saturday. Stillwater, Oklahoma’s Southall released his acoustic debut “Six String Sorrow” in 2015, formed his band the next year and, since then, the Southern rock quintet has released a studio album, a live album and become a hit on the Texas roots music circuit by playing rockin’ party tunes and ballads. Tickets are $30 at bourbontheatre.com.
Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, Boat House Bar & Grill, Raymond, 5 p.m. Sunday. Fresh off their headlining appearance at Tulsa’s Mayfest, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal return for the last Lincoln show until late June — a free pop-up performance at the bar on the shore of Branched Oak Lake.
Past Casual with Midwest Coast and Wick O’Rya, Duffy’s Tavern, 7 p.m., Sunday. Lincoln’s Past Casual composes and performs music that blends R&B, jazz, indie and pop music. It will share a Sunday night bill with Midwest Coast and Wick O’Rya as the O Street club brings back live music, starting with local artists.
Zoolarious seventh anniversary celebration with Sam Tallent, 8 p.m., Sunday. The Zoo Bar’s weekly comedy showcase celebrates its seventh anniversary with the return of whip-smart Denver comedian Tallent. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show.
Coming up
Dirty Honey, Bourbon Theatre, June 22. In 2019, L.A.’s Dirty Honey became the first unsigned band to top Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs in the four decades of the chart’s existence with its debut single “When I’m Gone.” It rocked the Bourbon later that year and is returning next month on its first post-pandemic tour. Tickets are $25 at bourbontheatre.com.
The Avett Brothers and Willie Nelson, Pinewood Bowl, Aug. 10. Tickets start at $57 at ticketmaster.com.
Maha Music Festival, Aksarben Village, Omaha, July 31. The day long Omaha festival that has had headlining artists Lizzo, The Flaming Lips, Weezer and Garbage returns. Tickets on sale @mahafestival.com May 21.
Dave Attell, Bourbon Theatre, Sept. 9. Comedy legend Attell traveled to cities across the country hosting Comedy Central’s “Insomniac with Dave Attell” in the early 2000s and playing himself in the movie “Funny People.” He’ll be stopping in Lincoln in September. Tickets are $30 at bourbontheatre.com.
Hardy, Bourbon Theatre, Oct. 10. Country singer and songwriter Michael Wilson Hardy has written songs for Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett and Morgan Wallen. He also released an album and charted a couple hits, including “Redneck.” Tickets are $20 at bourbontheatre.com.
Jim Gaffigan, CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nov. 4. Comedian Gaffigan, who told Runza jokes at Pinewood Bowl in 2018, will bring his brand of clean, inoffensive, oft-family-oriented standup to the Omaha arena on “The Fun Tour." Tickets start at $46.75 at ticketmaster.com.
Dan + Shay, CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nov. 12. The “Tequila” and “Speechless” country duo has rescheduled its pandemic-postponed 2020 tour, setting its Omaha date for Nov. 12. Tickets start at $36.50 at ticketmaster.com.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott