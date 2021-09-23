What's Going On: Bourbon to host Randall King

Randall King, Jake Bush, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Friday. King, of Amarillo, Texas, is one of the top new traditionalists in country music. Having grown up on the music of George Strait and Alan Jackson, King was signed to Warner Nashville, opened the Garth Brooks virtual drive-in concert and is touring behind his debut EP “Leanna.”

Lincoln MiniFest, The Royal Grove, 6 p.m. Saturday. About a dozen local and national touring acts are on the bill for this night-long fest at the Grove that will also feature visual artists and vendors. This is an all-ages event.

Enuff Z’Nuff with Tora Tora, The Royal Grove, 7 p.m. Sunday. Power popsters in glam metal clothing, the '80s rockers have just released a boxed set of their classic hard edged pop and are out on the road with fellow Sunset Strippers Tora Tora. Look for a few Beatles songs. They’ve got a Fab Four covers album set for November.