What's Going On: Bourbon to host Randall King

Randall King, Jake Bush, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Friday. King, of Amarillo, Texas, is one of the top new traditionalists in country music. Having grown up on the music of George Strait and Alan Jackson, King was signed to Warner Nashville, opened the Garth Brooks virtual drive-in concert and is touring behind his debut EP “Leanna.”
Lincoln MiniFest, The Royal Grove, 6 p.m. Saturday. About a dozen local and national touring acts are on the bill for this night-long fest at the Grove that will also feature visual artists and vendors. This is an all-ages event.
Enuff Z’Nuff with Tora Tora, The Royal Grove, 7 p.m. Sunday. Power popsters in glam metal clothing, the '80s rockers have just released a boxed set of their classic hard edged pop and are out on the road with fellow Sunset Strippers Tora Tora. Look for a few Beatles songs. They’ve got a Fab Four covers album set for November.
Eagles, CHI Health Center, Omaha, 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Eagles are back on the road in their ongoing quest to vacuum up all the money in America. Don Henley is the only founding member remaining in the outfit that now includes the late Glenn Frey’s son Deacon and guitarist Vince Gill. The show is part of the band’s “Hotel California” tour that will feature the album played in its entirety. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required for admission.
The Blue Stones, Maybird, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Thursday. The Canadian alt rock duo Blue Stones are in the midst of their first extensive U.S. tour.
On sale
Tickets for the Feb. 4 Ghost and Volbeat co-headlining show at Pinnacle Bank Arena go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets are $39.50 to $99.50 and will be available at ticketmaster.com. The arena ticket office is open Tuesdays only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott