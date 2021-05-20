What's Going On: Bourbon set to host Lincoln Emerging

The InBetween Tour, Lincoln On the Streets, Sept. 17. In This Moment, Black Veil Brides. Ded and Raven’s Black will team up to play the 2021 version of Lincoln On The Streets on Centennial Mall outside Pershing Center. Tickets are $39.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

David Nail, The Royal Grove, Sept. 17. Country’s David Nail, best known for his hits “Let It Rain” and “Whatever She’s Got” is touring behind his pandemic release “Bootheel 2020.” Tickets are $30 at theroyalgrove.com.

Shinedown with The Struts and Zero 9:36, Pinewood Bowl, Sept. 22. Tickets start at $44 on sale at noon Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Jelly Roll, The Royal Grove, Oct. 10. Rapper Jelly Roll, best known for his collaborations with Lil Wyle, Haystak and Tech N9ne, put out three albums in the last year, giving him plenty of material for his live shows Tickets are $30 and on sale Friday at theroyalgrove.com.

Dashboard Confessional, Holland Center, Omaha, Oct. 15. Dashboard Confessional stops in Omaha on its stripped down acoustic tour that will feature singer and primary songwriter Chris Carrabba and a couple bandmates playing the emo bands greatest hits. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketomaha.com.

Anderson East, Slowdown, Omaha, Dec. 7. Grammy-nominated country singer Anderson East will bring his “Maybe We Never Die” tour to Omaha, showcasing songs on the Dave Cobb-produced album. Tickets are $25 and on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at theslowdown.com.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

