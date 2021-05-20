 Skip to main content
What's Going On: Bourbon set to host Lincoln Emerging
What's Going On: Bourbon set to host Lincoln Emerging

Lincoln Emerging, Bourbon Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Bourbon Theatre welcomes back live music with a two-night showcase of emerging Lincoln bands. Friday, it’s Featherfoot Charlie, A Band Called Hemingway, Willis? and All Knowing McGill. Saturday’s lineup is Phantom, Empire's End, Echo and Dear Frieda. A two-day pass is $14. Daily admission is $8 in advance, $10 at the door.

Riot Ten, The Royal Grove, 9 p.m. Friday. DJ and producer Riot Ten, now signed to Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak, is known for his dubstep and hardtrap productions. Tickets are $18 at the door.

Coming soon

Jamey Johnson, Pinewood Bowl, June 11. Tickets are $35 and are on sale at ticketmaster.com.

Garth Brooks, Memorial Stadium, Aug. 14. Tickets are $94.95 and are on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks and the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster at 877-654-2784.

Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters, The Royal Grove, Aug. 22. Oscar-winning screenwriter Billy Bob Thornton has been making music longer than he’s been acting and he’ll bring his band, The Boxmasters, back to Lincoln for the first time in five years in August. Tickets are $25 at theroyalgrove.com.

311 with Iration and Iya Terra, Pinewood Bowl, Sept. 8. Tickets start at $35 and are on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

The InBetween Tour, Lincoln On the Streets, Sept. 17. In This Moment, Black Veil Brides. Ded and Raven’s Black will team up to play the 2021 version of Lincoln On The Streets on Centennial Mall outside Pershing Center. Tickets are $39.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

David Nail, The Royal Grove, Sept. 17. Country’s David Nail, best known for his hits “Let It Rain” and “Whatever She’s Got” is touring behind his pandemic release “Bootheel 2020.” Tickets are $30 at theroyalgrove.com.

Shinedown with The Struts and Zero 9:36, Pinewood Bowl, Sept. 22. Tickets start at $44 on sale at noon Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Jelly Roll, The Royal Grove, Oct. 10. Rapper Jelly Roll, best known for his collaborations with Lil Wyle, Haystak and Tech N9ne, put out three albums in the last year, giving him plenty of material for his live shows Tickets are $30 and on sale Friday at theroyalgrove.com.

Dashboard Confessional, Holland Center, Omaha, Oct. 15. Dashboard Confessional stops in Omaha on its stripped down acoustic tour that will feature singer and primary songwriter Chris Carrabba and a couple bandmates playing the emo bands greatest hits. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketomaha.com

Anderson East, Slowdown, Omaha, Dec. 7. Grammy-nominated country singer Anderson East will bring his “Maybe We Never Die” tour to Omaha, showcasing songs on the Dave Cobb-produced album. Tickets are $25 and on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at theslowdown.com

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

