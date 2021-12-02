What's Going On: Big blues weekend at Zoo Bar

John Primer, Zoo Bar, 5 p.m. Friday. Fresh off winning the Blues Music Award for Best Traditional Blues Artist and the Living Blues Award for his album “The Gypsy Woman Told Me,” the Chicago guitarist returns to the Zoo Bar. Primer, who played lead guitar for Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon and was a Lincoln fixture during his years with Magic Slim and the Teardrops, leads the perfectly named Real Deal Blues Band.

Sue Foley, Zoo Bar, 5 p.m. Saturday. It’s been years since Canadian-born, Austin-based guitarist, singer and bandleader Sue Foley and her pink paisley Telecaster have made a Lincoln visit. Saturday, she and her band will be showing off her stinging guitar work and lyrical phrasing on songs from “Pinky’s Blues,” the new album that she named after her guitar.

Riot Ten, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Saturday. Texas EDM producer and DJ Riot Ten broke into the dance music world, released music with a host of electronic music’s best and joined Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak family in 2017. He’s touring with his exploratory second album “Hype or Die."

Randy Athas, Zoo Bar, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Tagged as one of the best from Texas decades ago, blues rock guitarist Rocky Athas did a stint in Black Oak, Arkansas, writing hits “Ready as Hell” and “Wild Bunch,” recorded and toured with John Mayall and has put out a handful of his own albums.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.