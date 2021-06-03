 Skip to main content
What's Going On: Bartels is back in Nebraska
Dale Watson

Dale Watson will be joined by the Rev. Horton Heat for a Tuesday Zoo Bar show.

Evan Bartels, Zoo Bar, 5 p.m. Friday. Armed with a fine new song, “El Camino,” the title cut of his forthcoming album, singer/songwriter Evan Bartels comes back to Nebraska for a pair of solo shows, the first at the Zoo Bar Friday. Tickets: $12.

Steel Panther, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Saturday. L.A. rockers Steel Panther hit Lincoln on their “Heavy Metal Rules” tour. Here’s what they say about themselves: Steel Panther has “established themselves as the world’s premier party band, melding hard rock virtuosity with parody and criminally good looks.” Sold Out

Colt Ford, The Royal Grove, 8 p.m. Saturday. Country-rap hitmaker Colt Ford is making a comeback following a bout with eye cancer. He’s got a hot new single, “When Country Comes Back.” Tickets: $25-$40 at theroyalgrove.com

Rev. Horton Heat and Dale Watson, Zoo Bar, 6 p.m. Tuesday. Psychobilly Rev. Horton Heat the Ameripolitan country master Dale Watson have teamed up for a tour that finds each of them playing solo sets. Tickets: $40.

Coming Up

Lindsey Stirling, Baxter Arena, Omaha, July 6. Electronic artist/violinist Lindsey Stirling will bring her striking show back to Nebraska on a rescheduled tour in support of her chart-topping new album, “Artemis.” Tickets: $39.50-$89.50 at ticketmaster.com

