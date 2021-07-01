 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's Going On: A look at what's happening in the clubs this week
0 Comments
WHAT'S GOING ON

What's Going On: A look at what's happening in the clubs this week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bonehart Flanagan

Lincoln native Jon Dell, aka Bonehart Flanagan, will play Zoo Bar on Thursday.

 Photo courtesy of Facebook

In the clubs

Fourth of July celebration with Action Mike and the Sweaty Boys, Zoo Bar, 4 p.m. Sunday. Sputnik Kaputnik becomes a cover band to celebrate Independence Day. This could get wacky.

Bonehart Flanagan, Zoo Bar, 6 p.m. Thursday. New York-based singer-songwriter Jon Dell, aka Bonehart Flanagan, returns home to Lincoln, where he’ll deliver an entertaining evening of his well-crafted songs.

Steve Earle & The Dukes, with the Mastersons, The Waiting Room, Omaha, 8 p.m. Thursday. Steve Earle and his terrific band make Omaha one of the first stops on their tour supporting “J.T.” Look for the set to include several songs written by Justin Townes Earle, Steve’s son, who died last year.

Aaron Kamm & The One Drops, Zoo Bar, 9:30 p.m. Thursday. St. Louis’ Aaron Kamm and the One Drops merge reggae, blues, improv-laced jams and soulful vocals into a high-energy show.

Coming up

The Royal Grove. Tickets at theroyalgrove.com.

(hed)pe, July 28

King 810, Sept. 4

Cold, Oct. 14

Combichrist, Oct. 23

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What advice did Scarlett Johansson have for Black Widow co-star Florence Pugh?

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chicago to open 2021 tour at Pinewood on Wednesday
Music

Chicago to open 2021 tour at Pinewood on Wednesday

  • Updated

As was the case five years ago, Wednesday’s show will be at “An Evening With” affair. That translated to two hours of about 30 songs that were, not surprisingly, the songs that the 4,000 people at the bowl came to hear.

+2
Lil Baby coming to Lincoln
Music

Lil Baby coming to Lincoln

  • Updated

Lil Baby will play Pinnacle Bank Arena on Aug. 20 as Lincoln gets another show by a hip-hop artist on the verge of superstardom. The show will likely be the first arena concert since March 2020.

Masked Wolf, "Astronaut in the Ocean"
Music

Masked Wolf, "Astronaut in the Ocean"

  • Updated

Australian rapper Masked Wolf's recent Top 10 hit has been hanging around since 2019 but got a recent bump from TikTok, as its opening — which goes silent before Wolf's first line and a hard-hitting beat drop — make it perfect for the video platform. It's the rare song that peaks at the very beginning, which makes it ideal to cross-fade into mixes; you don't need to hear the whole thing to get the full effect.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News