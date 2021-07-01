What's Going On: A look at what's happening in the clubs this week

In the clubs

Fourth of July celebration with Action Mike and the Sweaty Boys, Zoo Bar, 4 p.m. Sunday. Sputnik Kaputnik becomes a cover band to celebrate Independence Day. This could get wacky.

Bonehart Flanagan, Zoo Bar, 6 p.m. Thursday. New York-based singer-songwriter Jon Dell, aka Bonehart Flanagan, returns home to Lincoln, where he’ll deliver an entertaining evening of his well-crafted songs.

Steve Earle & The Dukes, with the Mastersons, The Waiting Room, Omaha, 8 p.m. Thursday. Steve Earle and his terrific band make Omaha one of the first stops on their tour supporting “J.T.” Look for the set to include several songs written by Justin Townes Earle, Steve’s son, who died last year.

Aaron Kamm & The One Drops, Zoo Bar, 9:30 p.m. Thursday. St. Louis’ Aaron Kamm and the One Drops merge reggae, blues, improv-laced jams and soulful vocals into a high-energy show.

Coming up

The Royal Grove. Tickets at theroyalgrove.com.

(hed)pe, July 28

King 810, Sept. 4

Cold, Oct. 14

Combichrist, Oct. 23

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

