Viva Lied Vegas, 7;30 p.m. Saturday, Lied Center for Performing Arts. Las Vegas is taking over the Lied Center for Performing Arts Friday with five Vegas-style artists performing on four stages scattered throughout the building and two floors of casino-style gambling, including blackjack, craps, and roulette.

Artists who will be playing the Friends of Lied fundraiser are:

Main Stage – Kathy Morrow & No Limit. Vocalist Morrow and her trio, drummer Joey Gulizia, singer/saxophonist Brent Gordon and bassist Andy Hall will perform favorites from Billy Joel, Elton John and many more

Lied Commons – Joseph Hall: Elvis Rock & Remember. Hall has been paying tribute to Elvis Presley for more than 15 years, rising to national prominence as a top 10 finalist on “America’s Got Talent” One of the world’s top Elvis tribute artists, Hall’s worked with Elvis Presley Enterprises and Legends in Concert.

The Carson Theater – The 402 & The I-80 Horns. The long-running cover band led by Eddie Brown will be joined by a pair of horns for this show that will feature hits from the past as well as a few current radio tunes.

High Roller Lounge - Singer and pianist Bobby Gadoury will provide a classic Vegas atmosphere with favorites by Frank Sinatra and more.

Mentalist Clint! Runge – Runge, the CEO & Founder of Archrival, will explore the edges of luck, strange coincidences, gut instincts and cold reading techniques through a series of increasingly difficult tasks chosen by the audience.

Tickets for Viva Las Vegas are $49 and are available at liedcenter.org.

Muscadine Bloodline, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Royal Grove. The Alabama-bred duo of Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton is set to release its new album “Teenage Dixie” Feb. 24 and is on the road promoting that disc and adding to it burgeoning career that has found the Southern rockers reaching 457 million U.S. streams, hit three Billboard charts and play more than 70 shows in six months – all completely independently.

Amy LaVere & Will Sexton, 6 p.m. Tuesday. Zoo Bar. Amy LaVere, actress, upright bass player and punk/country singer LaVere and guitarist Will Sexton, who led Will & The Kill as a ‘80s teen and has worked with the likes of Steven Stills, Roky Erickson and Waylon Jennings. were married in 2014 and last year, released a live album “Hallelujah, I’m a Dreamer.” They’ll be playing those songs and more Tuesday at the Zoo Bar.