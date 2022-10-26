What's Going On - Thirst Things First Halloween Show at Zoo Bar

Thirst Things First Halloween Show with The Killigans and Uh Oh, 9 p.m. Friday, Zoo Bar There will be plenty of Halloween parties and costume contests in Lincoln’s nightspots this weekend. But none will be more fun than Thirst Things First’s Zoo Bar show.

The night will open with Uh Oh, then get a blast of Celtic punk energy from The Killigans before the followers of Lord Boot – who will appear on video – take the stage, in space invader uniform, for their always entertaining punk pop celebration of oil, and general musical mayhem.

Cover charge is $10. It’ll be worth every penny, guaranteed.

Sammy Rae & The Friends with Yam Haus, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. Sammy Rae & The Friends come straight outta Brooklyn with an eclectic stylistic mix, to say the least, with music – pop, rock, funk, swing, jazz, country, punk rock, electronic dance, folk and world music, sometimes with multiple genres in the same song.

Throw in a dash of musical theater and the vocals of Samantha “Sammy Rae” Bowers, who’s been called “Amy Winehouse’s (metaphorical) punchier younger sister,” and you’ve got a fast rising band that draws thousands in the northeast that will be hitting Lincoln for the first time Saturday.

At the Lied

Naughton Duo, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lied Center for Performing Arts. Called “one of the greatest piano duos of our time, Identical twin sisters Christina and Michelle Naughton will bring their stellar musicianship and awe-inspiring artistry to Lincoln Tuesday, with their Lied Center debut performance of works by Mendelssoh, Chopin, Brahms and Ravell.

Since beginning their performance career with a 2009 debut recital at the Kennedy Center and an orchestral debut with the Philadelphia Orchestras, the sisters have performed with orchestras across the country, recorded three albums and played dozens of recitals like the one they will present Tuesday.

Tickets are $18 to $42 and are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied ticket office.