What's Going On - Southern Culture on the Skids at Zoo Bar Monday

Southern Culture on the Skids, 6 p.m. Monday, Zoo Bar. It’s taken a couple years for Southern Culture on the Skids to make it to the Zoo Bar. But the North Carolina trio will make it out of the trailer park and all the way to Lincoln Monday.

The trio hasn’t been in Lincoln often during the 40 years that they’ve been making what singer/guitarist Rick Wilson calls their “wobbly Americana,” a wickedly entertaining, humor packed greasy amalgam of country, ‘60s pop, surf, garage and soul, that turns into a full-blown rock ‘n’ roll party live.

That "Green Acres" meets “Green Onions” sound is on full display on “At Home With Southern Culture on the Skids,” the album SCOTS recorded and mixed in Rick Miller’s living room during the pandemic shutdown

It kicks off with “Call Me” a number about hunkering down, no toilet paper and fear of a beer shortage, switches to ‘60’s pop with a twang “Sugar Town” by Mary Huff, brings a funky ode to a woman in a “Polka Dot Dress” followed by the garage rocker “Run Baby Run,” twangy surf instrumental “Billy’s Board” and the country hop of ”Let Me Make You Happy.”

Who knows how many of the 11 songs on “At Home …” will make the SCOTS show Monday. They’ve released nearly two dozen LPs and a dozen more EPs, so they’ve got plenty of songs, fan favorites and tunes used in all kinds of TV commercials to choose from. But it’s sure to be rockin’ fun.

Yakz “Escape Room Tour” with Sisto, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Royal Grove. Coming out of metal, Yakz has become a key member of the L.A. dubstep scene, fusing slower reggae-style beats into his dubstep – which bassheads call “riddim,” wordplay on how Jamaican reggae artists often pronounce “rhythm.” He’ll be joined by San Jose, Ca. newcomer Sisto, who blends dubstep and riddim into a signature style.

Robert Earl Keen, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Rococo Theatre. Robert Earl Keen, penned the Americana classic “The Road Goes On Forever.” But it will end for the 66-year-old Texan in September, when he says he’ll permanently retire from touring. That’s made his “I’m Coming Home” tour, which stops at the Rococo Theatre Tuesday, the most in-demand sojourn of his long career.

A Houston native, Keen became one of the leaders of Austin’s singer/songwriter scene in the late ‘70s/early’80s, becoming widely known for songs like “The Front Porch Song” and “Merry Christmas from the Family.” Keen’s got a dozen studio albums, with one more set for release next year along with seven live records.

Paul Nelson, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Guitarist/songwriter/producer Paul Nelson’s got a Grammy and Blues Music Award for his work on Johnny Winter’s “Step Back” and has performed and recorded with the likes of Eric Clapton, Billy Gibbons, Ben Harper and Warren Haynes. Pre-pandemic, Nelson became a regular Zoo Bar favorite, appearing at the club every four or five months for some serious blues rock. He’s back Wednesday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

