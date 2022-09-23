What's Going On - Sept.23

GWAR with Nekrogoblikon and Crobot, 7 p.m. Sunday, Bourbon Theatre. Lincoln is, apparently, a very good market for GWAR, who played the Bourbon last December and is back just 10 months later. The rotating lineup of grotesquely costumed interplanetary heavy metal “shock rockers” includes no original members. But that makes no difference for fans, who will pack the Bourbon for a chance to get sprayed by fake bodily fluids.

Igor and The Red Elvises, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Zoo Bar. Everyone’s favorite crazy Russian folk/rock ’n’ roll band brings its “Siberian surf music” back to the Zoo Bar for the second time this year. This time leader Igor Yuzov and the rest of the band is joined by Mikayla Theone Khramov on bass, the daughter of Igor Kharmov, who with Yuzov was part of Limpopo, the Red Elvises predecessor.

Reggie King Sears, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. The great Solomon Burke tagged Reggie King Sears as “the future of soul and blues” and referred to him as his “godson” back when Sears was a teenager. A child prodigy guitarist who joined legends like Burke, Charlie Musselwhite, Pinetop Perkins and Bobby Rush on stage, the now 31-year-old Sears played the Chitlin’ Circuit for years, putting out a half-dozen albums and receiving all kinds of nominations and awards. He’s making his Zoo Bar debut Wednesday.

Harbour with America Part Two and Kelsey Bou, 8 p.m. Thursday, Bourbon Theatre. Another quick returnee, Harbour last played Lincoln in June. The Cincinnati indie pop-rock outfit has been making their catchy, hooky summertime music for eight years, putting out three albums, including a self-titled 2020 gem, while expanding their touring range from Ohio to festivals and clubs across the country.