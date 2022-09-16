What's Going On - Sept. 16

OhGeesy, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. Shoreline Mafia rapper OhGeesy got arrested last week in California for a firearms violation and possession of nonprescribed codeine. He’s bonded out and, apparently, is keeping up his tour schedule, including a Lincoln appearance Saturday. The soft-spoken Mexican-American rapper is known for his subtle braggadocio and hard tracks like “Appetizer,” which was the centerpiece of last year’s album “GEEZYWORLD.”

Megalodon, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Royal Grove. Dubstep standout Megalodon has, since 2008, collaborated with Zeds Dead, Skism and 12th Planet, and gained DJ support from Skrillex. The San Francisco-based producer is known for his impressive chopping style and high-energy sets that make him a live-performance fan favorite.

Flobots, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Bourbon Theatre. It’s been years since Denver rap-rockers Flobots have been in Lincoln, but they’re back on Wednesday. The six-man outfit, fronted by rappers Brer Rabbit and Jonny 5, who deliver socially conscious, oft political beat-heavy songs, are best know for their 2008 hit “Handlebars,” which depicts the rise of a facist leader

Beth Lee with Chris Duarte, 5 p.m. Thursday, Zoo Bar. Austin’s Beth Lee, a musician’s daughter, grew up in the Houston music scene and has been playing her blend of soul, country blues and rock ‘n’ roll since 2008, solo and with her band, The Breakups, which often includes longtime Zoo Bar favorite Chris Duarte on guitar. That’s who’ll be at the Zoo on Thursday for a show that isn’t officially part of Lincoln Calling but looks like a festival kickoff.