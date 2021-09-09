What's Going On - Sept. 10

Alabama with The Marshall Tucker Band, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Alabama, which played Pinewood Bowl in 2017, returns to Lincoln for a Pinnacle Bank Arena concert Thursday.
Part of its 50th anniversary tour, the show on its 50th anniversary tour the show will celebrate the career of the most popular country band of the 1980s with some of its 43 No.1 hits.
Named the Recording Industry Association of America’s top country group of the 20th century, Alabama is credited with bringing country music into the mainstream, incorporating rock guitars, lights, pyrotechnics and sound into its live shows and influencing the likes of Kenny Chesney, Jason Alden and Luke Bryan.
The group got its start in 1969 when cousins Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry began playing together in their hometown of Fort Payne, Alabama. They added another cousin, Jeff Cook, to the group, and began playing around Alabama under the name Wild Country.
After a stint playing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the group changed its name to Alabama and began its run at the top of country music charts.
Owen, 71, and Gentry, 69, continue to tour with the group. Cook, 71, is no longer touring because of Parkinson’s disease, which affects his ability to sing and play guitar. Three musicians have taken his onstage roles of singing and playing guitar and fiddle.
The Josh Garrett Band, Zoo Bar, 9:30 p.m. Friday. Bayou blues rocker Josh Garrett last played Lincoln with his fellow Louisianan Tab Benoit, who joined Garrett on drums during the Bourbon Theatre show. Garrett and his band are back in town to deliver a show of their swamp mix of blues, rock, jazz and reggae Friday after the Bastard Sons finishing bringing the country.
Selwyn Birchwood, Zoo Bar, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Selwyn Birchwood has a real MBA and a PhD in the blues. A Zoo Bar regular since 2014, the year he won the Blues Music Award for Best New Artist, Birchwood, a superb songwriter, singer and blazing guitarist, is out pushing “Living in a Burning House,” his third Alligator Records album, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard blues album chart earlier this year.
Daniel Donato, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Thursday. Nashville native -- a rarity in the country biz -- Daniel Donato cut his teeth as a teen playing at Robert’s Western World on lower Broadway, where he earned a reputation as a guitar wizard. Introduced to the Grateful Dead, Donato crafted his brand of “21st Century cosmic country” that blends Dead-derived Americana with Merle Haggard country. He’s making his Lincoln debut Thursday at the Bourbon.
Trey Lewis with Aaron Kanter, The Royal Grove, 8 p.m. Thursday. Country singer Trey Lewis’ “Dicked Down in Dallas” was tagged as one of the worst songs of 2020 by the Los Angeles Times. It, nonetheless, went viral -- in part because listeners thought it was a joke. But it wasn’t, neither are the autobiographically based songs on “Shut the Door,” his first EP since 2013. You can judge whether he’s more than a joke Thursday at the Royal Grove.
Just Added
Mammoth WVH with Plush, Bourbon Theatre, Oct. 10. Mammoth WVH is the band fronted by Wolfgang Van Halen - get it WVH -- who had a mainstream rock No. 1 with “Distance,” a song on which Wolfie played all the instruments as he does on the self-titled Mammoth WVH debut album which also topped the rock charts when it was released in June. After opening for Guns N’ Roses, Mammoth WVH is out playing clubs, like the Bourbon Theatre, with opener, the all-female rock outfit Plush.
