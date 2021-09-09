What's Going On - Sept. 10

The Josh Garrett Band, Zoo Bar, 9:30 p.m. Friday. Bayou blues rocker Josh Garrett last played Lincoln with his fellow Louisianan Tab Benoit, who joined Garrett on drums during the Bourbon Theatre show. Garrett and his band are back in town to deliver a show of their swamp mix of blues, rock, jazz and reggae Friday after the Bastard Sons finishing bringing the country.

Selwyn Birchwood, Zoo Bar, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Selwyn Birchwood has a real MBA and a PhD in the blues. A Zoo Bar regular since 2014, the year he won the Blues Music Award for Best New Artist, Birchwood, a superb songwriter, singer and blazing guitarist, is out pushing “Living in a Burning House,” his third Alligator Records album, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard blues album chart earlier this year.

Daniel Donato, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Thursday. Nashville native -- a rarity in the country biz -- Daniel Donato cut his teeth as a teen playing at Robert’s Western World on lower Broadway, where he earned a reputation as a guitar wizard. Introduced to the Grateful Dead, Donato crafted his brand of “21st Century cosmic country” that blends Dead-derived Americana with Merle Haggard country. He’s making his Lincoln debut Thursday at the Bourbon.