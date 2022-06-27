What's Going On - PROBLEMS Backyard BBQ at The Royal Grove Sunday

PROBLEMS Presents: SOLUTIONS BACKYARD BBQ. 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday, The Royal Grove. Fresh off a West Coast tour, Darren Keen, Lincoln’s purveyor of subversive house music – with lyrics about Pekingese dogs - is throwing a Fourth of July “backyard BBQ” inside and outside at the Royal Grove Sunday.

The bill for the show includes Plack Blaque, Lincoln’s world-touring industrial dance artist, The Midland Band, Funk Trek, Terra Genesis, Forest Fathers, Kevycav, Anonagon, DJ Angis Spence, Callisto, Odinson and Poe.

This one’s an all-ages affair. Tickets are $15 and are available at theroyalgrove.com or at the door.

Michael Morrow & The Culprits, 9 p.m. Saturday, Zoo Bar. Born and raised in Lincoln, Michael Morrow is bringing his Colorado-based band The Culprits to his hometown for a Saturday Zoo Bar show.

A bluesy hard rock outfit, the band, influenced by The Beatles, Slade, Kiss and Aerosmith, have released four albums in the last decade, including 2020’s “I’m With the Banned,” played throughout Colorado and have opened for the likes of Foghat, Loverboy, Slaughter and Dokken.

Faster Pussycat with Till Hell, Fallen Reign, Wyldra and Burning The Fields, 8 p.m. Tuesday, The Royal Grove. It’ll be Sunset Strip sleaze time, circa 1989, when Faster Pussycat rolls back into the Royal Grave Tuesday.

The Taime Downe–led hair metallists, who played the Grove three years ago, had a gold album back in the day with “Wake Me Up When It’s Over.” Like their glam brethren, Faster Pussycat got wiped off the radar by grunge. But again, like many of their compatriots, Faster Pussycat reformed a few years ago and plays the club circuit for the old fans.

Keeshea Pratt Band, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. In 2018, the Keeshea Pratt Band won the International Blues Challenge, sending the Houston-based group onto the national blues circuit. They played the Zoo Bar for the first time in 2019 and returned in February.

They’re back on Thursday, where their growing legion of fans can catch Pratt, a sizzling live performer who’s a cross between Tina Turner and Anita Baker and her horn-driven group that is one of the top blues acts going.

