What's Going On - Oct. 8

Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts, Zoo Bar, 8 p.m. Friday. Ohio honky-tonkers Cory Grinder and The Playboy Scouts were a smash hit when they played the Zoo on a Thursday night back in June. They’ll be bringing their bright blue school bus back to Lincoln for a prime Friday night slot at the roots music club.
Nick Shoulders with Todd Day Wait, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Friday Fayetteville, Arkansas-yodeling country singer -- and painter -- Nick Shoulders has just released a solo album, “Home on the Range” and is bringing his old-school-meets-punk-attitude country out of Razorback country.
OverTime, The Royal Grove, 8 p.m. Saturday. Independent artist OverTime is known for his blue collar, working class style of music that mixes hip-hop, country and rock. The Montana native has released a half-dozen albums over the last decade, building an audience on more than 20 sell-booked and promoted tours.
Local H with Radkey, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Saturday. Veteran Chicago two-piece band Local H returns to Lincoln to deliver one of the patented high energy shows it’s been dishing out since 1987. Local H, which set the pattern for the likes of The White Stripes and Japandroids has a new album, making joyous noise with electric guitar and a drum set.
Hardy, Bourbon Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Country’s Hardy topped the charts with songs like “Rednecker” and “Y’All Boys” featuring Florida Georgia Line and his hit No. 1 as a songwriter with “God’s Country” by Blake Shelton, “Simple” by Florida Georgia Line and “Some Girls” by Jameson Rodgers. His Bourbon Theatre show is sold out.
Jelly Roll, 8 p.m. The Royal Grove, 8 p.m. Sunday. Nashville rapper Jelly Roll, known for his collaborations with Lil Wyte, Struggle Jennings and Haystak has made the move to try to become the country Post Malone, with a new “redemption album” and a tour that started at a sold-out Ryman Auditorium, the mother church of country music.
Andrew McMahon: The Three Pianos Tour, Bourbon Theatre, 7 p.m. Tuesday. Singer/songwriter Andrew McMahon of pop-punkers Something Corporate, Jack’s Mannequin and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness is telling his life story -- including beating leukemia, on this tour that will reflect the contents of his memoir “Three Pianos” and the documentary about his life, “Dear Jack.”
Michael Charles, Zoo Bar, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Australian bluesman Michael Charles brings his fluid, fiery guitar playing and fresh songs back to the club he first played in 2010. Brought to the U.S. in 1989 by Buddy Guy, Charles is a songwriter who consistently adds new material and sounds to the blues — and he can really play.
Cold, The Royal Grove, 7 p.m. Thursday. Jacksonville, Fla.’s alt rockers Cold has a pair of gold albums and has sold more than 1.5 million copies of long-players like “13 Ways to Bleed On Stage” and “Superfiction” in a career that extends from the mid 90s to today.
