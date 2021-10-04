What's Going On - Oct. 8

Jelly Roll, 8 p.m. The Royal Grove, 8 p.m. Sunday. Nashville rapper Jelly Roll, known for his collaborations with Lil Wyte, Struggle Jennings and Haystak has made the move to try to become the country Post Malone, with a new “redemption album” and a tour that started at a sold-out Ryman Auditorium, the mother church of country music.

Andrew McMahon: The Three Pianos Tour, Bourbon Theatre, 7 p.m. Tuesday. Singer/songwriter Andrew McMahon of pop-punkers Something Corporate, Jack’s Mannequin and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness is telling his life story -- including beating leukemia, on this tour that will reflect the contents of his memoir “Three Pianos” and the documentary about his life, “Dear Jack.”

Michael Charles, Zoo Bar, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Australian bluesman Michael Charles brings his fluid, fiery guitar playing and fresh songs back to the club he first played in 2010. Brought to the U.S. in 1989 by Buddy Guy, Charles is a songwriter who consistently adds new material and sounds to the blues — and he can really play.

Cold, The Royal Grove, 7 p.m. Thursday. Jacksonville, Fla.’s alt rockers Cold has a pair of gold albums and has sold more than 1.5 million copies of long-players like “13 Ways to Bleed On Stage” and “Superfiction” in a career that extends from the mid 90s to today.

