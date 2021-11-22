What's Going On - Nov. 29

Virtual Riot, The Royal Grove, 9 p.m. Friday. Christian Valentin “Val” Brunn, aka Virtual Riot is a German bass DJ and electronic music producer who’s known for incorporating multiple genres and self-made sounds into his dub-rooted tracks. He’s got a new album “Simulation” and is out rattling the roofs of clubs like the Grove.

Filth with Iced Wrist, Drug Salad, Phantom, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Monday. It’s going to be one heavy Monday at the Bourbon when North Carolina downtempo deathcore band Filth tops a four-band bill. Filth, whose latest record is titled “Nihilist” is known for its hyper-dissonant heaviness and overwhelming aggressive style of ultra-heavy deathcore.

Mike Zito, Zoo Bar, 6 p.m. Tuesday. Mike Zito brought live music back to the Zoo Bar in July 2020 and brought Tito Jackson to ZooFest where they played with Zito’s big band. The Blues Music Award’s Blues Rock Artist of the Year for 2020 is back for another show at the club that he calls one of his favorites.

