What's Going On - Nov. 19

Celebrate Judy Scholarship Event with The Bel Airs, The Darryl White Jazz Trio and the Gears II, Rococo Theatre, 5:30 p.m. Friday. The Bel Airs usually come up from Columbia, Missouri, to Lincoln to play packed, dance-inducing shows at the Zoo Bar. Friday night, however, the R&B trio will be at the Rococo Theatre, headlining a fundraiser for Complete Family Foundation presented by JOLT Nebraska.

The foundation, which provides funding for families and individuals who cannot afford quality mental health care, also provides scholarships for people who want to be service providers, including the Judy Fletcher Memorial Scholarship, a $2,000 annual scholarship awarded to a Southeast Community College Students.

The Bel Airs will be joined by Lincoln’s The Darryl White Jazz Trio and Gears II at the event which begins with a “surf and turf” dinner in the Rococo loge before the music begins.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $100. Four seat tables for the dinner are $1,000. Tickets are available at joltnebraska.org and at the door.