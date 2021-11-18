What's Going On - Nov. 19

Celebrate Judy Scholarship Event with The Bel Airs, The Darryl White Jazz Trio and the Gears II, Rococo Theatre, 5:30 p.m. Friday. The Bel Airs usually come up from Columbia, Missouri, to Lincoln to play packed, dance-inducing shows at the Zoo Bar. Friday night, however, the R&B trio will be at the Rococo Theatre, headlining a fundraiser for Complete Family Foundation presented by JOLT Nebraska.
The foundation, which provides funding for families and individuals who cannot afford quality mental health care, also provides scholarships for people who want to be service providers, including the Judy Fletcher Memorial Scholarship, a $2,000 annual scholarship awarded to a Southeast Community College Students.
The Bel Airs will be joined by Lincoln’s The Darryl White Jazz Trio and Gears II at the event which begins with a “surf and turf” dinner in the Rococo loge before the music begins.
Tickets for the fundraiser are $100. Four seat tables for the dinner are $1,000. Tickets are available at joltnebraska.org and at the door.
Ice Nine Kills, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Friday. It’s three weeks too late, but Halloween will be celebrated Friday when horror metalcore Ice Nine Kills plays a sold out Bourbon Theatre show. The band, fronted by horror devotee Spencer Charnas for two decades, marries horror -- and his love of slashers -- with intense metal in a theatrical show inspired by, get this, his love of musicals. Not just a gimmick band, Ice Nine Kills has released a half-dozen albums, three of which have run to the top of the rock charts.
Puddle of Mudd with The Rewind, Pasty Jenny, The Royal Grove, 8 p.m. Friday. Puddle of Mudd, a post-grunge/nu metal band that originated in Kansas City, sold 5 million copies of its 2003 album “Come Clean,” a disc powered by four rock radio hits. The band, which has gone through multiple lineup changes, was reformed in Los Angeles by singer Wes Scantlin in 2018-19 and released an album, touring hard before the pandemic hit.
Blue Oyster Cult, The Royal Grove, 8 p.m. Saturday. Blue Oyster Cult, the “thinking man’s heavy metal band” has continued to rock with varying lineups for more than 50 years. They’ll do so again Friday at The Royal Grove, where their set will be packed full of BOC ‘70s FM radio hits, including “Burnin’ For You” and its signature song “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” the 1976 hit written and sung by guitarist Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser, who’s still with the group.
