What's Going On - Nov. 12

Mark Stuart and the Bastard Sons, Zoo Bar, 5 p.m. Friday. They no longer identify themselves as the offspring of Johnny Cash, but the Bastard Sons, who have been led by Mark Stuart for 25 years, still play country that’s inspired by the Man in Black. They’re back at the Zoo Bar for an FAC and it’ll be good.

Jo Dee Messina with Kaylyn Sahs, The Royal Grove, 8 p.m. Friday. Jo Dee Messina has been trying to play the Royal Grove for more than a year and will finally make it to Lincoln Friday. The CMA’s Horizon award winner in 2000, Messina’s now a classic country artist isbest known for her hits “Bring on the Rain,’ “Lesson in Leavin’” and “That’s the Way.”

The Wrecks with Hembree, Mothe, Bourbon Theatre, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Friday. Punk popsters The Wrecks have been trying to get on the road with “The Driver Era” for more than year, rescheduling their tour twice. Now the L.A. band, which gets rave reviews for its high energy live shows is making it’s dates and rocking out places like the Bourbon