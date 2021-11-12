What's Going On - Nov. 12

Mark Stuart and the Bastard Sons, Zoo Bar, 5 p.m. Friday. They no longer identify themselves as the offspring of Johnny Cash, but the Bastard Sons, who have been led by Mark Stuart for 25 years, still play country that’s inspired by the Man in Black. They’re back at the Zoo Bar for an FAC and it’ll be good.
Jo Dee Messina with Kaylyn Sahs, The Royal Grove, 8 p.m. Friday. Jo Dee Messina has been trying to play the Royal Grove for more than a year and will finally make it to Lincoln Friday. The CMA’s Horizon award winner in 2000, Messina’s now a classic country artist isbest known for her hits “Bring on the Rain,’ “Lesson in Leavin’” and “That’s the Way.”
The Wrecks with Hembree, Mothe, Bourbon Theatre, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Friday. Punk popsters The Wrecks have been trying to get on the road with “The Driver Era” for more than year, rescheduling their tour twice. Now the L.A. band, which gets rave reviews for its high energy live shows is making it’s dates and rocking out places like the Bourbon
The Steel Woods, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Sunday, Bourbon Theatre. Nashville Southern rockers, the Steel Woods, who’ve been tagged as ‘torchbearers for a new generation of Southerners raised on rock, country, soul and everything in between,” return to the Bourbon Theatre with a new album and an opposition to any vaccination/COVID test requirements for shows.
Harper and Midwest Kind, Zoo Bar, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Australian singer-songwriter Peter Harper and his American band Midwest Kind return to the Zoo Wednesday to deliver a show of their distinctive music that blends blues powered by Harper’s harmonica with drones created by the didgeridoo.
Yonder Mountain String Band, 8 p.m. Thursday, Bourbon Theatre. Progressive bluegrass outfit Yonder Mountain String Band has a new album set for release and is headed out from Colorado on a tour that will extend well into 2022. A jam band at its core, YMSB blends rock ala the Grateful Dead with traditional bluegrass in its long, dance inducing shows.
Ra with Any Given Sunday, Killakoi, The Party After, Wyldra, The Royal Grove, 8 p.m. Thursday. Yep, RA, the Los Angeles alternative metal band, took its name from the Egyptian sun god Ra and has been playing their brand of nu metal that incorporates elements of Arabic music for a quarter century.
